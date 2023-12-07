These are difficult times for the Jewish people, no matter where they find themselves. On Oct. 7, a darkness unseen in generations unleashed itself on the Land and People of Israel, accompanied by renewed, overt antisemitism around the world.
It is no accident then, that this year marks 50 years since the Rebbe—Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory—launched his worldwide Chanukah campaign, bringing the “Festival of Lights” into thousands of homes, army bases and wherever else Jews find themselves.
The Chanukah lights “demonstrate at once even to the physical eye … that the light goes on in the Jewish home even when it is dark and gloomy in the outside world … ,” he wrote. “[A] Jew must not permit himself to be overawed by the darkness outside, but must illuminate his home,” not resting there but letting “the light shine forth ‘outside’ … .”
This year has seen a surge in public Chanukah displays and Jewish pride, with many more individuals planning to light their menorahs in visible places, such as their doors or windows, with more confidence and resolve than ever before. During these eight days, Chabad-Lubavitch will reach an estimated 8 million Jews—more than half the worldwide Jewish population.
It was Rabbi Isaiah HaLevi Horowitz, the saintly Sheloh, who pointed out Chanukah’s immense power to renew and restore the entire world, for “just as Creation began with ‘Let there be light,’ so the mitzvah of Chanukah begins with the lighting of candles.”
Circling the globe, here is a gallery of photos showing the light of Chanukah illuminating the world. In addition, Chabad.org is streaming several Chanukah events live, including the Menorah Lighting at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin on Thursday, Dec. 7 at 9 a.m. (EST); the National Menorah Lighting in Washington, D.C on Thursday, Dec. 7 at 4 p.m. (EST); the Menorah Lighting in Detroit on Thursday, Dec. 7 at 5 p.m. (EST); the Calgary Community Menorah Lighting on Thursday, Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m. (EST); Chanukah Live: Paris to Jerusalem to New York on Sunday, Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. (EST)
Auckland, New Zealand
Rabbi Mendel Hecht lights the menorah in Auckland.
Photo: Chabad of New Zealand
Bangkok, Thailand
Photo: Chabad of Thailand
Photo: Chabad of Thailand
Photo: Chabad of Thailand
Zhytomyr, Ukraine
Photo: Chabad of Zhytomyr
Photo: Chabad of Zhytomyr
Berlin, Germany
Chancellor Olaf Sholz of Germany spoke of antisemitism, past and present, at the menorah-lighting event at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin.
Photo: Chabad of Berllin
The event included speeches and entertainment.
Photo: Chabad of Berlin
Kyiv, Ukraine
President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine, who is Jewish, lights the menorah
in the presidential palace in Kyiv on the first night of Chanukah.
Photo: FJCU
The rabbis who joined Zelensky are among the 180 Chabad emissaries in Ukraine.
Photo: FJCU
Israel, IDF Bases
Soldiers at an IDF base celebrate the first night of Chanukah, along with Chabad-Lubavitch
rabbis and student volunteers.
Photo: Chabad Youth Organization
Soldiers in the Gaza Strip light a Chanukah menorah.
Photo: Lev Echad
A menorah atop one of the eight military bases near Eilat.
Photo: Chabad of Eilat
Volunteers are visiting every army base in Israel.
Photo: Chabad of Eilat
Podgorica, Montenegro
Photo: Chabad of Montenegro
Haverling, England
Rabbi Arye Sufrin leads the menorah
lighting in Havering, a suburb of London. The lighting was reinstated following a worldwide outcry protesting its cancellation.
Photo: Chabad North London & Essex
Photo: Chabad North London & Essex
The turnout in Haverling was much larger than first expected.
Photo: Chabad North London & Essex
Burlington, Vt.
Sen. Bernie Sanders at the menorah-lighting in his home town of Burlington, Vt.
Credit: Ed Wolfstein
New York, N.Y.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul with Rabbi Shmuel Butman at the 5th Ave. Menorah lighting in Manhattan.
Credit: Lubavitch Youth Organization
Credit: Lubavitch Youth Organization
Philadelphia, Pa.
The menorah outside Carnegie Mellon University
St. Louis, Mo.
500 people gathered for the inaugural lighting of The Staenberg Menorah, the largest menorah west of the Mississippi, near the Gateway Arch in St. Louis
Credit: Bill Motchan for Chabad of Greater St. Louis
Lake Havisu, Ariz.
Menorah lighting under the iconic London Bridge in Lake Havasu City, Arizona
Start a Discussion