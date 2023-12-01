JERUSALEM—Eighty one Israelis kidnapped by Hamas were released as of Thursday night in a wrenching, lop-sided exchange that saw Israel set free triple the amount of convicted Palestinian terrorists, before active combat resumed on Friday morning. The cease-fire ended when Hamas began once again firing missiles into Israel, and the Israel Defense Forces responded with attacks by land, sea and air.

Following the extended cease-fire, during which Israel froze its successful military campaign to destroy Gaza’s terror networks, 137 people are still being held hostage by Palestinian terror groups—115 men, 20 women and two children, according to government spokesperson Eylon Levy. Ten of the people still held hostage are 75 years old and older. The vast majority of the hostages, 126, are Israeli. Eleven are foreign nationals, including eight from Thailand.

Hamas and other terrorist groups in Gaza massacred more than 1,200 people and wounded thousands on Oct. 7, and kidnapped as many as 240 people from Israel, including some 40 children, as well as seniors. Since then, at least two hostages were slain in captivity, four were released, and one was rescued.

The agreement with Hamas, reluctantly approved by Israel’s cabinet on Nov. 22, came at a steep price: For every one of the first Israeli women and children released by Hamas—the kidnapped include a 10-month-old baby to an elderly Holocaust survivor—Israel had agreed to trade three Palestinians prisoners convicted of terror activity it is holding, the exchange taking place in daily increments over the next week.

Convicted Palestinians handed over by Israel in similar exchanges in the past have quickly returned to terror activities, among them the masterminds of the Oct. 7 massacre.

In addition to releasing Palestinian terrorists, Israel agreed to a cease-fire, halting the momentum of its successful campaign to eradicate Gaza’s terror capabilities. Israel has also allowed the entry of large amounts of fuel and food into the Gaza Strip.