QUEENS, N.Y.—At 11 p.m., Jacob Gabay stood leaning against a fence in Old Montefiore Cemetery. It was dark outside and a little cold, but he had other things on his mind. Namely: Where was his daughter, Shani? That’s all Jacob’s been able to think about since Oct. 7, when his daughter, Shani Gabay, 25, disappeared from the Nova rave at Kibbutz Re’im in southern Israel. “She is not captive. She is not dead,” the grizzled father said. “She is missing.” Shani Gabay is one of the approximately 240 men, women and children kidnapped by Hamas terrorists and their Gazan collaborators on that terrible day. And Jacob is one of 170 family members of Israeli hostages presumed in Gaza who arrived in New York on Nov. 13 to visit and pray at the Ohel, the resting place of the Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory. RELATED The chartered flight, organized by the Terror Victims Project of the Chabad Youth Organization—the umbrella arm of the Chabad-Lubavitch movement in Israel—came to New York for one purpose and one purpose only: to pray for a miracle at this holy site. Gabay had emerged from the Ohel only moments earlier. “Here, I feel like I am close to G‑d,” he said resolutely. “I feel the power of this place in my bones.” Gabay, who lives in the northern town of Yokneam Illit, near Haifa, is a believer in miracles. He’s seen them before. Exactly 20 years ago, when Shani was 5 years old, her eyesight began to fail, and doctors said she would soon be totally blind. While in the hospital with his daughter, someone gave him a card bearing a photo of the Rebbe on one side and the address of the Ohel on the other. Gabay placed it in his wallet and forgot about it. Later that year, he traveled to Texas, and on his way home to Israel had a stopover in New York. He opened his wallet, saw the card sitting inside and decided to come to the Ohel to pray. Soon after returning to Israel, Shani’s eyesight began to improve. Eventually, she was totally healed. Which is why Gabay didn’t hesitate to join Chabad’s chartered plane to New York when he heard about it. The Chabad rabbi in Yokneam Illit had come to his home to help him put on tefillin and had just begun broaching the idea with him. “Even before he explained to me what exactly this was all about, I understood I had to go,” he said. “I was drawn here.” Jacob Gabay, center, holds up a picture of his daughter, Shani, who went missing from the Nova rave on Oct. 7 and is presumed to be held in the Gaza Strip. Photo: Mordechai Lightstone

‘G‑d Is With You’ Earlier that morning, Gabay and his fellow family members of hostages had taken off, together with Chabad of Israel staff, on a chartered plane from Ben-Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv. Upon landing in New York they headed straight to the Ohel, where they were greeted on the street by hundreds of American well-wishers. At a short program held at the Ohel visitors’ complex, words of welcome and inspiration were shared by Rabbi Yehuda Krinsky, a member of the Rebbe’s secretariat and chairman of Merkos L’Inyonei Chinuch and Machne Yisrael, Chabad’s respective educational and social-services arms; Rabbi Berel Lazar, chief rabbi of Russia; Rabbi Yisrael Deren, a longtime Chabad emissary in Connecticut; and Aviv Ezra, Acting Consul General of Israel in New York. Present, among others, was Rabbi Josef Aronov, chairman of the Chabad Youth Organization in Israel, who flew to New York together with the families, and Igor Tulchinsky, the Jewish philanthropist who funded the trip. “Our days and our nights are focused in prayer, demanding that your loved ones—our loved ones—come home to you safe and sound, physically and spiritually,” Krinsky said, the crowd of onlookers and family members responding with a resounding amen, a word whispered quietly and shouted loudly countless times over the duration of the evening. The hostages' family members entering the Rebbe's granite mausoleum in Queens, N.Y. Photo: Chabad.org The program also included songs of hope, such as “Ani Maamin” (“I Believe”), a Holocaust-era tune expressing the Jewish’s faith set to words adapted from the writings of the 12th-century philosopher and sage Maimonides, as well as a video of the Rebbe. “A Jew is not—G‑d forbid—alone in exile, while G‑d is in His palace in the heavens, looking down from above at what is happening to the Jew below and blessing him from afar,” the Rebbe said in the 1984 talk played at the event. “ … The reality is that G‑d finds Himself wherever any single Jew finds himself. And when a Jew is in exile, ‘G‑d is with them!’ G‑d is there together with him, in that exile. And He’s not there as an outside observer, but rather: ‘In all of their sufferings, He suffers with them.’ … This allows us to appreciate the extent to which we have G‑d’s help to overcome all hardships, for He puts Himself, so to speak, into the same hardships.” The family members prayed at the Ohel for the safe return of their loved ones, who are being held captive by Hamas. Photo: Zevi Green