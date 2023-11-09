The Israeli city of Sderot is by no means a stranger to tragedy. Since 2001, more than 10,000 rockets have been fired at its civilians by Gaza-based terrorists. During the Oct. 7 massacre by Hamas, which left 1,400 Israelis dead, 4,500 wounded and as many as 240 kidnapped to Gaza—their fate unknown—terrorists infiltrated Sderot and slaughtered at least 45 people in cold blood, capturing a city police station for a period as well, and rendering the 100 rockets that landed in the city a mere afterthought. In the aftermath of the Hamas attacks, Israel relocated some 200,000 people from Israel’s north and south. The mass evacuation of what’s known as the Gaza Envelope, which suffered the brunt of Hamas’s murderous rampage, has left its towns and villages nearly deserted. RELATED With a pre-war population of 31,000, Sderot was once the Gaza Envelope’s largest city. Now, an eerie emptiness fills its streets, the usual soundtrack of people living their lives replaced by that of war just a few kilometers away, in northern Gaza. However, not everyone has opted to stay in the hotels housing the displaced. Of the roughly 6,000 people still residing in the beleaguered city, some are too old and weak to travel, some too sick and some are the brave and resolute few who have chosen to stay in their homes through thick and thin. There to assist the residents in acclimating to this new, disorienting reality is Chabad-Lubavitch of Sderot, which when the war began immediately sprung into action to provide for the community on a spiritual and logistical level. To date, Chabad volunteers have collected and distributed more than 200 tons of food and helped feed 5,000 families, including soldiers, in the wider area. “Our days here start early and end very late,” says Rabbi Asher Pizem, program director at Chabad-Lubavitch of Sderot, his voice rushed conveying information so that he can quickly move on to the many other tasks expected of him for the rest of the day. “It’s our duty to help every person we can. That is why we are here.” Chabad of Sderot’s decades of work in the front line city will be honored this weekend at the International Conference of Chabad Emissaries (Kinus Hashluchim), which takes place in New York from Nov. 8-13. Rabbi Asher Pizem stands with soldiers of the IDF holding their brand-new pairs of tefillin , gifted to them by Chabad of Sderot. Photo: Chabad of Sderot

Synagogue to Warehouse Chabad of Sderot was established by Rabbi Asher Pizem’s parents, Rabbi Moshe Zeev and Sima Pizem, in 1985, and has long cared for the people of Sderot. In a society that at times feels fragmented, Chabad of Sderot, like Chabad throughout Israel, has served through thick and thin as a beacon of hope and aid for the broadest spectrum of the Jewish community. In the first few days after the war, when terrorists were still on the loose in the south, the Pizems prioritized the spiritual well-being of the victims and helped organize minyans at funerals and attended many shiva calls. Once soldiers began to mobilize on the border, Chabad activated more of its volunteers, and began providing the IDF with hundreds of pairs of tefillin and mezuzahs to ensure they’re not only battle-ready from a physical point of view, but a spiritual one as well. In those days of chaos and uncertainty, many soldiers lacked basic equipment on the ground and Chabad stepped up in that regard, too, with the help of international donors securing the much-needed proactive gear for the soldiers before they entered enemy territory. “As far as we’re concerned the people of the IDF and civilians are one,” the younger Pizem explains. “It’s our responsibility to give them everything they need.” As a result, the next major component of Chabad’s massive operation involved converting the Chabad center to an essential item warehouse and shelter, whereby soldiers and civilians alike could come and get what they needed free of charge. Even in peaceful times, Sderot was one of Israel’s most impoverished cities, but since the war began most supermarkets and stores have been shuttered, making the food distribution not just a service but a necessity. A brief tour of Chabad’s facilities shows endless rows of boxes and cartons, transforming the Jewish center and synagogue into a one-stop shop where people can access anything they need to get through these difficult days. A young volunteer at Chabad of Sderot helps a man with groceries. Photo: Chabad of Sderot

Multi-Generational Affair The Pizem family’s work in the city is a result of a multi-generational effort: Rabbi Moshe Zeev Pizem, Rabbi Asher Pizem and his 9-year-old son, Avrami, spend countless hours at the Chabad center each day ensuring everyone in the community has everything they need. With many Israelis in reserves, the lack of manpower means that little Avrami’s help volunteering in their makeshift warehouse is actually needed. “We only have a small handful of volunteers, but everyone that comes to help does a significant amount of work,” Pizem adds. On most days, the Chabad volunteers receive shopping lists from families in need and diligently organizes cartons for delivery, while often wearing helmets and protective vests in case a rocket strikes too close. In fact, on Oct. 9, a rocket landed in the courtyard of the Chabad center, barely missing the elder Pizem, who ran inside moments before it exploded. Another challenge for the organization is the fact that southern Israel—although much quieter than in the beginning of the war—is still very much a risky place to be. “Look, every time we go out and do something, we know there’s a risk,” Rabbi Asher Pizem says candidly. Sderot is so close to Gaza that citizens of Israel’s most targeted city know well that they have only 12 to 15 seconds to seek shelter. “Finding shelter in that little amount of time with your hands full of supplies is not easy.” Pizem explains the scope of Chabad’s work in the city. “We’ve received an overwhelming amount of requests, and it’s challenging to keep up with everything,” he says. “We’re not only helping Sderot residents but other residents of the Gaza Envelope and soldiers who are stationed in the area. There’s a high demand. This is a difficult situation, and we’re doing everything we can to make things a bit easier for people.” Rabbi Asher Pizem surveys damage to a car from a rocket; more than 10,000 rockets have been fired by terrorists in Gaza at Sderot since the early 2000s. On Oct. 7, when Hamas terrorists entered Israel for the purpose of massacring Jews, they murdered at least 45 men and women in the southern Israeli city. Photo: Chabad of Sderot