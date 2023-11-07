Margit and Yosi Silverman were murdered on Oct. 7 by Hamas terrorists in their home in Kibbutz Nir Oz, Israel. Though initially thought to have been taken hostage, they were soon identified and buried on the Monday after Simchat Torah. Some 5,600 miles away, in Kingston, N.Y., Margit’s brother, Maurice Shnaider, suddenly became a mourner. The Peru-born, longtime resident of Colorado had just recently moved to Kingston, where he’d joined the Chabad-Lubavitch of Ulster County Jewish community, and he wondered whether he’d be able to even gather a quorum for prayers during the week-long shiva mourning period. “I hoped we could gather 10 or 20 people,” says Shnaider. Instead, over the next week, 800 people showed up for shiva. “Some people came from three and four hours away.” RELATED Kingston Jewish community member Michelle Tuchman was amazed by the scene. “Each night, hundreds of people came—even buses of people,” she says. “They came from Philadelphia, New Jersey and Montreal. I was so touched watching these young people coming to Maurice’s house.” Howard Vichinsky, president of Chabad of Ulster, was similarly struck by the numbers and range of people who came to comfort Maurice and his family. “People came from all over to pay their respects and to show their support and sympathy for the living,” he says. “They came from Lakewood, Englewood, Teaneck [New Jersey]; yeshivahs in Monsey and Riverdale, and in Durham [New York]; the local Reform temple; buses from junior high schools and high schools, Yeshiva University—way beyond our community.” Vichinsky was particularly touched by a large group that came from a Chassidic yeshivah in Monsey, N.Y. “They came and sang beautiful songs in his home; you could see how comforting an act that was.” About 50 people came the first night, says Vichinsky, then 150 on the second night, and 250 on the third. They came throughout the day—not just at minyan times—and stayed for hours. “No one had ever seen anything like this,” he says. “Certainly not in Kingston.” Shnaider (center left, in baseball cap) sits shiva in his home in Kingston, N.Y. He initially didn’t know who would come for the mourning period, but some 800 people showed up throughout the week. Photo: Rabbi Yitzhak Hecht

Tears and Dancing Rabbi Yitzhak Hecht, together with his wife, Leah, directs Chabad of Ulster County. He began to learn of the mass terror attack in Israel as Shabbat—Simchat Torah in Israel and Shemini Atzeret abroad—progressed. He included additional Tehillim (“Psalms”) in the service but also placed an additional emphasis on “wiping out the negatives with positives” by stressing the need to rejoice in the holiday even more so than usual. “We knew we needed to have more simcha [joy] than usual,” he recalls. Simchat Torah is the day the Jewish people dance together with the Torah, so “we danced our hearts out. That is what the Rebbe [Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory,] would have wanted us to do. He would want every Jew to do another mitzvah and another as a way of responding.” When the holiday was out and the full-scope of the horror had set in, Rabbi Hecht and the community learned that not only had hundreds of their brethren been slaughtered in the Holy Land, but that one of their own had been directly affected. Not only were Shnaider’s sister and brother-in-law among the murdered: Maurice’s niece and nephew, Shiri (Silverman) and Yarden Bibas, and their two sons, Ariel, 4, and Kfir, who just turned 10 months old, were kidnapped and are currently being held captive by Hamas in Gaza. Awful images of Shiri holding her two red-headed boys as they’re being taken by Hamas are among those seared into the public’s minds from that terrible day. “This horrible event was just a big blow to the whole community,” says Vichinsky. “Anyone who came to pay respects for Maurice’s loss was also paying respects for a tragedy that happened to all Jews that day—in Israel, and by extension, to all of us.” Maurice, his wife Cindy and the youngest of their three boys had only joined the Kingston community a few months ago, but already they’ve become cherished members, with all the little things that come along with that: At one point, Maurice had mentioned to the rabbi that he’d owned and operated a coffee shop in Denver. Ever since, he’s been brewing fresh coffee for everyone who comes to the Kingston morning minyan on Mondays and Thursdays. But Hecht was still touched when he observed how deeply the community came together to support Maurice and his family. “The unity we saw was uplifting. Everyone felt that we are all in it together,” he says. “From that alone, Moshiach should come!” Rabbi Yitzchak Hecht, director of Chabad of Ulster County, was moved by the support the Kingston community and wider Jewish community showed Shnaider. “The unity we saw was uplifting," he said. "Everyone felt that we are all in it together.” Photo: Rabbi Yitzhak Hecht