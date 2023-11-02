Rabbi Nissen Mangel’s entire life has been a miracle.

He was a 10-year-old child when he came to Auschwitz in a clattering cattle car stuffed with humanity.

Not many 10-year-olds were sent to the right, towards life, by the infamous Dr. Josef Mengele. But Mangel was.

Not many 10-year-olds survived Mengele’s sadistic human experiments. But Mangel did.

And not many 10-year-olds survived five other slave labor and concentration camps and a forced death march in the dead of winter.

But Mangel not only survived, he thrived.

“My father’s motto in life is: Hodu LaHashem—‘Give thanks to G‑d,’ ” Rabbi Nochum Mangel, who directs Chabad-Lubavitch of Greater Dayton in Ohio, told Chabad.org. “And his message was the same for the future. Hitler tried the final solution and he failed, and the Nazis of today—Hamas—will fail as well.”

The trip was the product of a complaint.

Mangel’s children, who serve in leadership positions around the world, many as Chabad-Lubavitch emissaries, would get together from time to time, and had, on occasion, traveled to Europe to retrace their father’s early life.

“My father always wanted his children to go see where he grew up—Košice, Slovakia—and also Auschwitz, where he was taken,” Nochum Mangel related.

But the grandchildren felt left out. They, too, wished to participate in the family pilgrimages, to understand the horror their grandfather had endured and his gratefulness to G‑d for surviving.

So they started planning. The rabbi’s 90th birthday was approaching, and what better way to celebrate it than at Auschwitz with his entire family—his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

And so they started organizing.

They’d stop off in Krakow, Poland, to visit the resting place of R. Elimelech of Lizensk, to whom Rabbi Mangel traces his ancestry, and would continue on to Auschwitz.

And on Thursday, 11 Cheshvan, surrounded by nearly 100 family members, Mangel pointed to the spot where he came off the train, where he was sent to the right, to life, and said: “Blessed be He who performed a miracle for me at this place.”

In 1944, together with his father, mother and elder sister, young Nissen Mangel had been caught by the Nazis, arrested and deported from Bratislava. He was first sent to the Sereď labor camp near Bratislava, then on to Auschwitz, where he was selected as one of the subjects of Dr. Josef Mengele’s horrific human experiments. He was sent on to Birkenau, Mauthausen, Melk and Gunskirchen, from which he was liberated in 1945 after surviving a forced death march as the Nazis fled the oncoming Allied armies.

Mangel has told his story of triumph to hundreds of communities and thousands of people.