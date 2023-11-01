Most people’s first trip to Israel isn’t a jam-packed 18 hours on the ground marked by visiting army bases, paying shiva calls and scrambling to a shelter under rocket fire.

However, with Israel in the midst of a grueling war—the country’s response to Hamas’s brutal slaughter of 1,400 civilians and taking more than 240 hostages—a visit these days is not what it used to be.

Neil Steiner saw the raw and emotional side of Israel first hand when he arrived last week as a part of a mission organized by Chabad-Lubavitch of Binghamton University, N.Y., to show support for Israelis under fire.

The delegation, organized by Rabbi Levi Slonim, director of development at the Rohr Chabad Center for Jewish Student Life at Binghamton University, said the trip was more than a solidarity mission, but the representation of an ideal often expressed by the Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory.

“The Rebbe would always talk about how the Jewish people are all one body. We need to be there for each other like a person’s arm is there for their other arm, especially in a time of need,” he said.

“The sheer magnitude of the death, torture, and kidnapping of Jews is agonizing,” said Slonim. “When your sibling is in trouble, you drop everything and you show up for them. This trip is about standing firm with our brothers and sisters in Israel and extending support on multiple levels.”

Steiner, who graduated from Binghamton in 1986, and currently resides in Syosset, on New York’s Long Island, felt this theme throughout his entire 18 hours on the ground.

In one shiva call, he spoke with a woman whose husband and son were murdered by Hamas.

With her family now ripped apart in the blink of an eye, she cried to Steiner and asked why such a tragedy would befall her.

“I told her, ‘You can’t ask why. No answer will make any sort of sense when you’re faced with this kind of senseless hatred. This is evil,’ ” he recalled. “ ‘I don’t know you, but as a Jew, I’m here to feel for you and hear you and help you in any way I can.’ ”