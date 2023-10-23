On Yom Kippur, David, a 68-year-old resident of Tel Aviv, spent the holiest day of the Jewish year protesting against a mechitza placed at an outdoor prayer service in Dizengoff Square. He says he hadn’t touched tefillin since his bar mitzvah 55 years ago and thought that he never would again. But the terrorist massacre on Simchat Torah changed his perspective.

David is a member of a group of reservists from various units in the Israel Defense Forces who have been organizing supplies of protective equipment to soldiers and aid packages to residents of southern communities who have been evacuated. David had been dispatched to the Re’eim army base, near the Gaza Strip, which had been captured by Hamas and then retaken by the IDF.

When he saw a group of Chabad Chassidim on the base, he eagerly approached them and told them that he was “yearning to feel the sacred leather straps on his skin.” When he finally donned them, he wept.

“I’m not a rabbi, but I know how to put tefillin on someone and give them hugs,” Menachem Mendy Krinsky, a businessman from Miami told Chabad.org. “He wanted to feel like we were all one nation. When he embraced me, the hug wouldn’t end.”

Krinsky was part of a Chabad delegation from Southeast Florida that brought emissaries and volunteers to Israel as part of a solidarity mission in the wake of Hamas’s brutal terrorist attacks against Israel’s southern communities, which left more than 1,400 people dead and thousands wounded.

The Florida group was one of many Chabad missions from around the world that have or will visit Israel, including a delegation from Thailand and a group of 26 Chabad rabbis from around the United States who are arriving in Israel on Oct. 23.

The Florida mission had three goals, stated Rabbi Chaim Lipskar, director of the Shul of Downtown Chabad in Miami: to provide basic gear and necessities to IDF soldiers; boost morale; and give chizuk (“strength”) to wounded victims of terror recovering in hospitals. Other major figures responsible for making the delegation successful included Rabbi Eli Lipskar, who oversaw logistics, and Samuel Backer, who helped organize the trip.

“We came with a message of optimism, strength and wanting to reflect on the message that the Rebbe—Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory—gave before the Six-Day War in 1967, where he said Israel will ultimately be successful,” he said.

“This was our way of telling the people of Israel that the Jewish world has your back,” said Rabbi Shuey Biston, co-director of Chabad’s Parkland Headquarters for North Broward and South Palm Beach.

To that end, the delegation brought with them 52 bags of donations worth $200,000, including 87 bullet-proof vests, 100 first-aid kits, 100 tablets, 3,000 protein bars, 50 sleeping bags, 100 pairs of tzitzit and more.

The six Chabad emissaries and volunteers flew from Miami to Tel Aviv along with reservists and families anxious to get back home.

“People were very nervous, but once we started singing ‘Am Yisrael Chai,’ everyone’s morale was raised,” Lipskar added.