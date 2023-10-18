When he turned on his computer following Simchat Torah and saw the horrific news coming out of Israel, Rabbi Avromy Super knew he had to act. Living on the Caribbean island of S. Lucia—thousands of miles from Israel—knew his best option was to focus on inspiring those around him to do more mitzvahs. As director of Chabad of S. Lucia, he recalled the Tefillin Campaign launched by the Rebbe—Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory—during the 1967 Six-Day War and decided that would be his focus.

“I will get a pair of tefillin to the first person who commits to start wrapping every day in honor of our brothers and sisters in Israel,” the rabbi posted on X (formerly known as Twitter.)

The response was overwhelming. The initial post was seen more than 130,000 times, and reposted again and again. It has also spurred tons of interest as more than 1,000 men have signed up. “It’s gone way beyond me and my initial tweet,” he said.

Part of that success is due to “Dan’s Deals,” a popular online bargain-shopping site run by brothers Dan and JJ Eleff. Though JJ Eleff of South Florida doesn’t follow Rabbi Super on social media, when he logged on to his account last week, Super’s tweet was right there near the top of his feed.

“I thought it was amazing, so I reached out to Rabbi Yochonon Klein, a scribe here who runs an organization called Healing Hearts,” says Eleff. “I asked him if he has any tefillin in stock, and he said he has 30 pairs. So Dan and I decided to sponsor those 30 pairs.”

The first person to receive a pair was Ryan Adams of Long Island, N.Y. Adams said he had wanted to wrap tefillin for a while, but it never felt right, until he saw Rabbi Super’s post.

“It didn’t seem [appropriate] to half-heartedly commit to saying a prayer everyday with ‘All my heart and all my soul and all my might.’ Then I saw the carnage from the attack and the hate online that followed, and I felt powerless,” Adams told Chabad.org. “I have been a victim of anti-semitism. I have been jumped and mocked and discriminated against for being Jewish, I know how quickly and insidiously this kind of language embeds itself in people’s minds.”

Since putting on tefillin each day, Adamas says he is “more spiritually conscious.”

“I feel more centered and tethered, and it is flowing into my personal and professional life. As the world swirls and twists around me, I am grounded—a necessary and valuable trait in this moment,” he said.