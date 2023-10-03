Although Hollywood writers and many others in the entertainment industry are still reeling from the impact of lost revenue from a five-month strike that ended last week, some are making a point of experiencing a special zeman simchateinu (“the season of our rejoicing”) at Chabad during the holidays of Sukkot, Shemini Atzeret and Simchat Torah this week and expressing their gratitude for the help they received from the get-go from area Chabad Houses.

For months, Chabad-Lubavitch emissaries handed out food packages, provided free High Holiday tickets and abundant holiday meals, but most importantly, provided Jewish writers and others out of work with spiritual solace and support to carry them through.

Roger Wolfson, who has a long list of prime-time television writing successes and has been an active member of the Writers Guild of America for 20 years, reached out to Rabbi Zalman and Chaya Partouche, directors of Chabad of Hollywood, soon after moving to the Hollywood neighborhood from Washington, D.C. The writer has been in contact with Chabad throughout the strike, attending Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur services there, and plans to return for Simchat Torah.

Wolfson says Chabad has been “a security blanket, and a measure of hope and possibility,’ especially during the long-lasting writer strike. “Rabbi Zalman has always looked out for my well-being,” he tells Chabad.org. Referring to the rededication of the Second Temple, Wolfson says with great affection that “Chabad keeps the candles burning in the Temple. They are the Chanukah miracle.”

Wolfson says he deeply appreciates the positive experiences he has had at Chabad Houses worldwide, as well as the “genuine community when I want or need it that Chabad provides.” Although he is “not particularly observant,” Wolfson says that when enjoying Shabbat dinners at the Partouches, “there is no judgment—only warmth, family, good connections, and deep concern and care.”

He says “knowing that there’s a community waiting for me if I’m ever in need has given me great support and encouragement.” And it's never been truer for him than in recent months, he added.

Partouche says that about 70 percent to 80 percent of the people he meets in the community are connected to the entertainment industry. He notes that while writers have been hit hardest by the strike, producers and casting directors have also been impacted, as have others including cameramen, make-up professionals and wardrobe specialists.

On the first day of Rosh Hashanah, the rabbi gave an aliyah to a striking writer who told him that during this difficult time being called to the Torah “helped fulfill a deeper need for spirituality in his life.”

More than 100 people showed up for Rosh Hashanah services, says the rabbi, and many stayed for a holiday meal that followed. He’s expecting almost as many on Simchat Torah. “You don’t need to pay to pray, to eat or to celebrate at Chabad. Everyone is welcome. No one has to worry about celebrating the holidays and not being able to afford meat,” he says.

In addition to holiday dinners at the synagogue, the Partouches host Shabbat meals at their home, continue to distribute food packages to all in need and have spent many hours on the phone with men and women in the community. “While spirituality is a vital need that needs to be fulfilled, the writers’ most immediate concern was “when will I start working again? When will I get my paycheck?” offers the rabbi.