Global Effort The Sukkot effort will indeed be a global one: Chabad-Lubavitch is the largest Jewish organization in the world, with 3,500 educational, religious and social-service institutions in more than 100 countries and territories. According to the Pew Research Center’s 2020 “Portrait of Jewish Americans,” two in five Jewish adults—some 38 percent of American Jews or 2.2 million people—report having some interaction with Chabad. It’s a level of engagement that extends to Jewish communities large and small around the world. Street parties are all the rage, and Chabad centers are building that engagement and interaction with Judaism by bringing both fun and festival mitzvahs to the streets of cities and towns around the world again this year. In Milwaukee, Lubavitch of Wisconsin and the Milwaukee Jewish Federation are partnering to present a Sukkot Street Party on Monday, Oct. 3. The event will feature strolling street shows, a Live DJ, dancing to Jewish music, carnival rides and a giant community sukkah where folks can shake the lulav and enjoy an abundance of kosher food from an ad hoc food court. Friendship Circle of Wisconsin will have its own sensory-friendly sukkah as well. Street parties will also take place in London, San Francisco, Tel Aviv and in Brooklyn, N.Y., where Chabad hosts nightly Simchat Beit Hashoeva celebrations. One of the highlights of Sukkot is the Simchat Beit Hashoevah celebrations that harken back to the Holy Temple in Jerusalem, when all-night dancing, singing and acrobatics would accompany the joyous drawing of water that was poured on the Altar each of the holiday’s seven days. In 1980, the Rebbe called for the modern revival of the festivities of old, and ever since, the celebration has taken many forms, including sit-down farbrengen gatherings in sukkahs, as well as lively dancing in the streets. Chabad of Milwaukee is hosting a gala Sukkot street party this year. Poster courtesy Chabad of Milwaukee