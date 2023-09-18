The dumping of crawfish shells at a Jewish fraternity house at the University of California, Berkeley caused Jewish students to feel targeted, but it ultimately also created an opportunity to educate the community about keeping kosher. Last week, the Rohr Chabad Jewish Student Center held its first Kosher Education and Awareness Day, featuring build-your-own artisan pizzas, raffles and educational carnival games. The evening event, attended by 125 people, countered the vandalism on Aug. 26, where shellfish, which is forbidden by kosher law, was tossed on the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity house porch and through an open window. At first, antisemitism was suspected. But UC Berkeley police said the vandalism was not considered a hate crime because non-Jewish fraternities were also targeted. At the time, officials said that the incident would be investigated. RELATED “It was definitely a big reason we had a kosher day,” said Elijah Feldman, 21, a Chabad board member and AEPi brother who lives in the fraternity house along with 20 other Jews. Feldman, who keeps kosher, heard the commotion and saw and smelled the trashed crawfish. The AEPi national office paid for a cleaning crew to take care of the mess. “It may not have been a hate crime, but it was an insensitive and ignorant act,” said Feldman, who is a psychology major with a minor in Judaic studies. “At kosher day, we let the community understand what kosher is so maybe something like this wouldn’t happen again,” said Feldman, whose fraternity helped promote the event. The evening event, attended by 125 people, countered the vandalism on Aug. 26, where shellfish, which is forbidden by kosher law, was tossed on the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity house porch and through an open window.

Creativity in Teaching About Kosher “It was a really good turnout. A lot of fun and good food,” said Shay Cohen, Chabad student president and a former student senator. “Some people have no idea of what it means to be kosher. That’s why we held the event.” Of the shellfish vandalism, Cohen, a 20-year-old business major, said, “I think once it became clear that they weren’t intentionally vandalizing with non-kosher food, it eased our fear of being an antisemitic target.” Students prepared more than 300 artisan pizzas and carnival games tested their knowledge of kosher laws. They included a chance to dunk the rabbi with a bucket of water as a prize for winning a related trivia game, while a tic-tac-toe game helped define what makes animals kosher and non-kosher. Participants also learned about kosher symbols in a dart game. Rabbi Gil Yosef Leeds, co-director of the Chabad Jewish Student Center with his wife, Bracha Sara, said “we basically took this as an opportunity to turn this incident that left a bad taste in their mouth and a bad smell on their porch into a great educational, fun time and to spread awareness to the greater community that we wanted students to be proud of their culture and observances and not feel intimidated by it.” Games tested students' knowledge of kosher laws.