On Rosh Hashanah, Liz Helgesen, right, will be joined by fellow volunteers who will walk through the streets of Marietta, Ga., the scene of antisemitic attacks earlier this year, to visit seniors in six area nursing homes, where there will be the blowing of the shofar , songs and holiday foods.

It’s a message that will be shared as a record number of Jews attend Rosh Hashanah services and public events at thousands of Chabad synagogues and centers around the world . With the rising specter of antisemitism, unprecedented political discord in Israel, and ongoing conflict in Ukraine and other places in the world, Chabad-Lubavitch emissaries—in places near and far, in houses of worship large and small, and in public spaces as well—will welcome Jewish families and individuals of all backgrounds who are looking for spiritual sustenance offered at Chabad services and events for the Jewish New Year.

Although the incident remains fresh in people’s minds, said Rabbi Ephraim Silverman—who directs Chabad of Cobb County with his wife, Chani—the focus heading into Rosh Hashanah is not on the darkness of the past but on continuing to illuminate the present and the future with public expressions of Jewish unity.

In June, a small but loud group of neo-Nazis brandishing swastikas and other hate symbols picketed Chabad of Cobb County in Marietta, Ga. The antisemitic incident was universally condemned, but the Chabad community’s reaction went deeper, with an emphasis on increasing synagogue attendance and commitments to positive action .

Expressing the Positive

Liz Helgesen of Marietta, Ga., and other Jewish residents of Cobb County will be expressing that positivity when they share the holiday with Jewish seniors at six different nursing homes within a three-mile radius of Chabad who can’t make it to synagogue. They will be blowing shofar, singing songs and eating apples dipped in honey. Hegelsen’s been coordinating this effort for the last decade now.

“There’s such a strong feeling of connection—to be doing such a beautiful mitzvah with my peers in the community and to connect with the seniors and be inspired,” she tells Chabad.org. “Because of the recent antisemitic event in front of our synagogue, more community members than ever before will gather and proudly walk the streets of Marietta to visit Jews in nursing homes and blow the shofar for them with strengthened Jewish unity and pride.”

Another example of positive transformation that will take place this Rosh Hashanah as Chabad of Pensacola, Fla., is getting ready for its biggest turnout to date. Rabbi Mendel and Nechama Danow moved to the westernmost city in the state in September 2018 and welcomed a few dozen worshippers for the High Holidays. This year, they are expecting 150 people, in part because of antisemitic incidents the community faced this summer and Chabad’s positive response to them.

In July, a window at the Chabad center was shattered by a red brick with a swastika drawn on it. The same night, someone painted a swastika on a local veterinary practice; a few days later, another swastika was found in a local park. The community responded by designating the brick thrown through Chabad’s window as the cornerstone of a new building. That Friday night, they invited the entire community to join them in welcoming in Shabbat with Shabbat candles.

“There are a lot of people who are coming for the first time this year,” said Danow. “There is an awakening among people who want to show their dedication to Judaism not only during difficult times but also, and primarily, by celebrating together on happy occasions.”

In Pensacola, Fla., Rabbi Mendel Danow expects 150 people at Rosh Hashanah services, far more than in years past, in part because of antisemitic incidents the community faced this summer and Chabad’s positive response to them.

The Danows are planning what they describe as a “very big” Rosh Hashanah celebration, with a Friday-night community dinner featuring brisket and other traditional holiday cuisine. Services will be held on the first day, Shabbat morning, as well as on Sunday, when they will blow the shofar (something that does not take place when the first day of the holiday lands on Shabbat).

“The second day, there’s going to be an extra-large community celebration for Rosh Hashanah following the regular service,” he said, adding that afterward they’ll head to a park and perform a song-filled Tashlich—the Rosh Hashanah ceremony for casting away sins—which likewise takes place on the second day of the holiday due to Shabbat.

They’ll have security at their events, the rabbi said, although he doesn’t expect any disturbances. He noted that people are more at ease since those responsible for the antisemitic incidents were caught, and especially as a result of the love, encouragement and support they received from the broader Pensacola community in the wake of the incident.

“There has been an outpouring of goodness and kindness,” said Danow, “and we hope and pray that it will continue that way.”

His Rosh Hashanah message this year is going to be one of lifting up, uniting and aiming for stronger connections, where differences can fade. “When we are united, that is when we are strengthened,” he said. “Ultimately, we should uplift one another, and the entire community should be uplifted. Then it’s a place where negativity doesn’t have a place, it doesn’t have any power.”

It’s also the end of the year of Hakhel, a year of unity and gathering that comes once every seven. “As we complete this year and go into the next, this idea of Hakhel still continues, the idea of gathering and uniting together,” said Danow.

The theme of unity will be especially timely In Israel, which continues to experience widespread political turbulence. Chabad synagogues from Metula to Eilat will be welcoming men and women from across the political and religious spectrum who will pray as one.