Since the beginning of Jewish history, the symbol of the High Holidays has been the shofar, the ancient curved instrument used to inaugurate the Jewish New Year. Most often hewn out of a ram’s horn—although it can be made out of the horns of most kosher animals—it is trumpeted in the synagogue on Rosh Hashanah and is the highlight of the service. When Covid created unprecedented obstacles to synagogue attendance, many around the world were still able to hear the shofar’s hallowed cries thanks to a decades-old Chabad-Lubavitch innovation: bringing shofar to the streets. This practice pre-dated Covid by decades and continues today in more places than ever before, bringing the sound of the shofar to countless Jews who otherwise would not hear it.

Blowing shofar in parks—or on street corners, in hospitals, prisons, elder-care facilities, military bases or nearly anywhere else you can think of—is nothing new for anyone influenced by the Rebbe—Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory, who launched his Shofar Campaign 70 years ago this week, just prior to Rosh Hashanah of 1953 (5714). At the time, there was almost no concept of bringing Judaism to the streets or wherever else Jews found themselves. Indeed, it appears the Shofar Campaign was a Chabad pilot program of sorts, a forerunner of the many mitzvah campaigns that would follow in the years to come.

From the moment that young Chabad rabbinical students hit the streets of Brooklyn, N.Y., with shofars in hand, it was clear a revolution was in the making. No one had ever seen anything like it.

“We’d go out early in the morning, before prayers, and head to the corners and the parks,” recalls Rabbi Moshe Pesach Goldman, at the time a student at the Lubavitcher yeshivah in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn, and shortly thereafter, a young married man. Back then, the length and breadth of the borough’s Eastern Parkway was Jewish, and so it was not difficult for the enterprising young men to find ready customers. “I remember going to the big park at Eastern Parkway and Rochester Avenue between 7 and 8 a.m., and it was already filled with people.”

More than six decades later, the shocked responses the yeshivah students got in those early days remain clear in Goldman’s mind: Ich hob fargessen ingantzen—“I’ve completely forgotten [about shofar]!” Goldman recalls one elderly Jewish man telling them. Vos vilstu fun unz? Mir zeinen alte mentshen, gei tzu di yungere!—“What do you want from us? We’re old men, go to the young ones!” said another. “We told them ‘No, you’re not too old to hear the shofar!’ We asked them to recite the blessing, and they did.”

They didn’t only approach Jews lounging on parkway benches or in the parks. The emphasis of the campaign was to blow shofar for anyone who would not otherwise have the ability to hear it, so the area’s many hospitals were likewise on the itinerary. Goldman recalls heading to St. John’s Hospital (which later merged with Brooklyn Jewish Hospital to form Interfaith) and Kings County Hospital.

“This was something totally new,” he explains. “Shofar in the street? It was unheard of.”

The Shofar Campaign began on the streets of Brooklyn, N.Y., and was taken up with gusto by guests from Israel and around the world traveling to New York to spend the month of holidays with the Rebbe . The first groups (in this photo, circa late 1950s) were small but already commanded attention. “Airport Rocks to Dance of Joyous Hassidim” reads the caption under this photo when it was reproduced in the National Jewish Post & Opinion in 1960.

Crown Heights was at the time an upper-middle-class Jewish neighborhood, and so most Chassidim could not afford to live there, instead living down the parkway in Brownsville. “When we still lived in Brownsville, we’d walk down Pitkin Avenue on our way to the Rebbe’s shul or back home in the afternoon, and all of these Jewish stores were open, and we’d walk in and blow shofar for the shopkeepers,” recalls Goldman.

The idea of bringing the spiritual and emotional highpoint of Rosh Hashanah to every single Jew was simple yet profound. In a way, not much has changed in the decades since the Shofar Campaign was initiated.

“It was very much similar to what it looks like today,” observes Rabbi Yehuda Krinsky, a Boston native at the time studying at the Lubavitcher yeshivah. Like Goldman, Krinsky remembers blowing shofar in the street, parks and in hospitals, recalling in particular visiting a Jewish old-age home that once stood on the corner of Rogers Avenue and Eastern Parkway. “There were fewer yeshivah students and not nearly as many Chabad emissaries in the field, but otherwise there was nothing different.”

Krinsky, who not long after his marriage in 1957 began serving in the Rebbe’s secretariat and is today chairman of Merkos L’Inyonei Chinuch and Machne Israel—the educational and social services arms of the Lubavitch movement—notes that he and his fellow Chabad yeshivah students already had some experience with this sort of work. Programs geared at Jewish public school students such as Mesibos Shabbos and Released Time had been pioneered in the 1940s by the Sixth Rebbe—Rabbi Yosef Yitzchak Schneersohn, of righteous memory—and Krinsky had taken part in those. Still, shofar in the street was new. “This, as well as offering passersby the opportunity to make a blessing on a lulav and etrog, was clearly an innovation of the Rebbe,” he says.

In response to a September 1958 letter from a Jewish hospital chaplain in Brooklyn thanking him for sending students to blow shofar for patients on both days of Rosh Hashanah, the Rebbe explained that one of the aspects of the shofar on Rosh Hashanah was to coronate G‑d Almighty as king of the universe. Just as an earthly king is more magnanimous on his coronation day, G‑d, the essence and source of all good, would surely grant all that was required for “the benefit of the health of the body and soul of all those who find themselves in the hospital in which you serve, amongst the entire Jewish people … . ”

The goal was to afford every single Jew—man, woman and child—the opportunity to hear the piercing call of the shofar, a prelude to the day prophesied by Isaiah when the “great shofar shall be sounded” with the coming of Moshiach. At the same time, the Rebbe stressed the simple healing that it brought those languishing in hospitals. Experience had shown, he said in 1978, that blowing shofar for patients “literally revives souls.”