It was a few weeks before last Rosh Hashanah, and Roi Bardenstein, a native of Jerusalem, wanted to help others in his adopted hometown, San Jose, Calif. He reached out to a local Chabad rabbi and asked for a list of people in need.

No such list existed, but Rabbi Shaya Bernstein, co-director with his wife, Brochy, of the Chabad Student Center in San Jose, began calling other rabbis in the area to see if there were people who could use a helping hand while Bardenstein reached out to friends—other young Israelis like himself—to see if any of them wanted to do a mitzvah.

In the year since then, more than 100 volunteers have joined the “Helping Hands” WhatsApp group to buy groceries for families in need, visit with seniors in the community, help people with mobility issues to organize items in their homes and more.

RELATED

One of those who have received aid from the group is Yekutiel Weinstein, a single father of two young-adults with autism.

He recalls that when he first heard about the program, “I was happy, amazed and so bewildered that they really wanted to help; you don’t get that these days. It’s not just the food they bring, but that they take pleasure in doing the mitzvah. It makes me feel cared for.”

Weinstein went on to say that he’s received deliveries of food before from other places, but the generosity of Helping Hands volunteers was “astonishing.” The first time the volunteers came they brought six bags of food, as opposed to the two bags that he would otherwise receive.

“I was like, wow, that’s a lot,’ and then I opened the bags and there was Angus beef for stew, salmon steaks, hamburgers. It was like Chanukah for a kid. I was just unpacking the bags and saying, ‘Oh, my gosh ... oh, my gosh,’ and I cried and cried. I could not believe it.”