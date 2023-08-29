Dublin’s storied Jewish history has turned a new page in recent years as open borders and international cooperation have lured a new Jewish population to the city’s burgeoning economic center. One challenge for many new Jewish arrivals—as for lifelong Jewish Dubliners—is that until a few months ago, there wasn’t any kosher dining anywhere on the Emerald Isle.

That’s why Rebecca Simha Attali was among the first customers eagerly waiting in line when Rabbi Zalman and Rivkah Lent, co-directors of Chabad-Lubavitch of Ireland, opened the doors to Deli 613 in March as the first kosher eatery in Ireland for more than 50 years. Attali is among the many young, primarily Israeli and French professionals who recently moved to Dublin to work in its widely recognized technological hub. She arrived a year-and-a-half ago. With minimal kosher products sold in markets, Attali, who keeps kosher, became a pescatarian, purchasing kosher packaged fish and vegetarian foods, until the Lents simultaneously opened their food market and deli. Along with various raw meats and dairy products, the market sells cooked-ready meat, fish, cold cuts and dips.

“It’s a real pleasure not just to enjoy the menu, but to have a place where we can come to congregate with friends, meet new Jewish people and revel in hearing Hebrew spoken, which provides a means to bond,” Attali tells Chabad.org. Attali, who has lived in France and Israel, and attended college in Canada, dines there twice a week, on average. “The entire place is very chill, calm and peaceful, and everyone receives a warm welcome, whether they’re Jewish or not.” The deli serves the same Israeli dishes, including the Mediterranean chicken salad, beef hummus, and the sabich pita sandwich that her mother and grandmother prepared for Shabbat and Jewish holidays.

Patrons also include longtime Irish Jews, many of whose ancestors emigrated to Ireland from Lithuania in the late 1880s to escape pogroms and other forms of antisemitism.

The Irish-Jewish population, which is culturally similar to those in the United Kingdom, peaked at perhaps 5,000 people following World War II and gradually shrunk as the younger generation either moved out of the country or assimilated to one degree or another.

Interestingly, Chabad’s history of providing kosher food in Ireland predates the Lents, who moved to Dublin in 2000. After the Holocaust, Ireland agreed to supply kosher meat to the Jews living in displaced persons (DP) camps in Europe, but they needed shochtim (trained kosher slaughterers). A group of Chabad families relocated to Ireland to fill that need. They eventually moved on, but until this very day, there are a handful of middle-aged Chabad men and women in Brooklyn, N.Y., and elsewhere who were born in Ireland.