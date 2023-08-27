For the Jewish teens from South America who recently returned from an emotionally charged tour of Eastern Europe and Israel, the trip provided daily experiences of tragedy and hope that left them more committed to Judaism, more proud to be Jewish and thankful for the opportunities to freely practice Judaism.

“I was struck at so much loss of life,” Ezequiel Eitan Wolman, 16, told Chabad.org. “I came back proud to be a Jew. They tried to exterminate us, but they couldn’t. What they say is so true of the Jews who were murdered in the Holocaust; they tried to bury us, but they didn’t know that we were seeds.”

Wolman (“Eze” for short) lives in Buenos Aires, Argentina, with his parents, Gabriel and Valeria Wolman. He attends the Chabad Wolfsohn Beit Mordejai High School, and the family attends Beit Jabad de Villa del Parque. He is an active member of the local branch of CTeen, the Chabad Teen Network, which arranged the first Spanish-language trip to Europe for South American teens.

RELATED

The visits to Treblinka, Auschwitz-Birkenau, Tykocin and the Łopuchowo Forest were emotionally impactful for all the teenagers, he said, but particularly so for teens like him who had family in Europe before the Holocaust. Wolman’s paternal grandparents were from Poland and Ukraine; his maternal grandparents were from Poland and Syria.

Wolman said that he is now aware that his freedom to live and practice as a Jew is something that the people who perished in the camps did not have. He cried, he said, while walking around Auschwitz. “I could not believe the enormity of what happened there. You can read about it and see it in videos, but seeing it with your own eyes gives you an entirely different perspective. The camp is enormous, and I could not believe that there were so many children killed in those ovens.”

The teens returned home with a renewed commitment to Judaism and the Jewish people.

And although he had been to Israel before, he fell in love with the country again, noting that this trip gave him a different perspective—visiting the Old City and spending time in the north, with so much beauty around him. “I was enchanted by Israel,” said Wolman.

The trip for 22 teens took place from July 9 through July 30 and was led by an all-Spanish-speaking staff, including Rabbi Tzvi Lipinski of Beit Jabad Palermo Soho in Buenos Aires, and counselors Chaim Acosta and Ber Chaim Arcusin, also of Buenos Aires. The trip was made possible with matching funds from Mosaic United and the Meromim Foundation, and was the result of recognizing the need for a program entirely in Spanish, according to Rabbi Chai Kohan, director of Spanish-language programs for Merkos 302.

“In previous years, we’ve had numerous Latin American teens join CTeen Summer trips where they connected with Jewish teens from around the world,” said Kohan. “Being able to experience their heritage in their own language with fellow teens and staff who come from similar backgrounds connected the teens to their Jewish identity in a tremendously powerful way. We hope it fosters lasting friendships and empowers them to live as proud Jews contributing to their communities back home.”

Students learned about the Holocaust at one of Poland's oldest synagogues, where they also had the opportunity to pray.

“The strong, proud and joyous Jewish identity that’s fostered on these trips is something unique to each setting and environment,” said Rabbi Moshe Kotlarsky, chairman of CTeen International and vice chairman of Merkos L’Inyonei Chinuch, the educational arm of the Chabad-Lubavitch movement. “To see it come back with the teenagers who participate is nothing short of exhilarating.”