As thousands of people continue to be evacuated following the damage and destruction wrought by wind-swept fires swirling in and around Kelowna, British Columbia, the local Chabad center and Jewish community are providing supplies and lodging for anyone in need. Dr. Juliette Alpert lives in a neighborhood that hasn’t been directly impacted by the fire and took in two families, including a family of five. She had heard about a massive fire in the area 20 years ago, but it was nothing like this, she said. For much of the last week, the area around the popular Okanagan Lake resort has been engulfed in thick smoke—the result of hundreds of nearby wildfires and many larger ones that continue to plague western Canada. A few days ago, Alpert drove to the Okanagan Chabad House in Kelowna and picked up a package for a family that had lost their house. The next day, she went back and got some fruits and vegetables for a second family that moved in with her. While food is available in the area, some staples are in short supply. “It’s nice that there’s a place for those in need to get food and supplies,” she told Chabad.org, adding that “it isn’t just for Jewish people; it’s for anyone that needs help.” RELATED Alpert says she knows other people who’ve lost their homes, as well as many people who have been evacuated and don’t know if their houses are still standing. She says she has been reassured by how Chabad jumped into action when the fires hit, connecting with community members to see what they needed as the fire continued to spread. “They spoke to everyone, they got donations to put up these kits and food and support that other people need,” she says. A police officer awaiting fire trucks hoses down a home in Kenowa. The fires have been the worst in the area in decades. Photo courtesy RCMP

Reaching Out to the Community Fraidy Hecht, co-director of the Okanagan Chabad House, said that she could see the flames from her front window—first on the other side of the bridge in West Kelowna and then on her side of the bridge. She and her husband, co-director Rabbi Shmuel Hecht, have never seen fire so close by, she said. “We never had to worry about it before,” she said. Rabbi Hecht added that the fires this year are different than any he’s seen in the 13 years they have served the community. “This fire’s still burning,” he noted. “The speed and viciousness of the fire is unreal.” When the fires started to threaten the area, the Hechts immediately started going through their phones and reaching out, sometimes with the help of their children, to community members, including those who live up the mountains, offering their Chabad center for people to stay in and making sure everyone had somewhere to stay. Last Friday, Mel Hanna and Goldie Love were told to leave their home in West Kelowna. They drove straight to the rabbi’s house, where they stayed until Tuesday, when it was safe to return home. “He had phoned us first because the fires were going on, and said, ‘If you have any problems just phone us and come on in, and that’s what we did,’ ” said Hanna. He worried about how their home would be impacted but spent the days chatting with the rabbi and his family, as well as people who came through the Chabad.“It was a really good discussion and a good place to be at that time,” says Hanna. “I thought it was fantastic.” He returned home to find his house was part of a lucky several-block stretch that had been left unscathed by the fires. Rabbi Shmuel Hecht and children brought supplies and thanks to firefighters. After making sure that people were safe, the Hechts started working on putting together care packages, which give evacuees the ability to bring something back to their host’s home or to give hosts a way to get additional supplies they might need. The Jewish community stepped up to offer support, from opening their homes to guests to pitching in to get them and their hosts supplies, says Rabbi Hecht. “Everybody caring about everybody … it is a beautiful community effort.” Word of the project has spread—it’s now been covered on local newspapers and broadcasts—and is positively impacting the broader community as well. “When you’re hosting guests you need more toilet paper, more tissues, more shampoo, basic household items. We also made more loaves of challah for Shabbat than ever before.” Volunteers have been delivering the packages, giving evacuees time to talk and a chance to express themselves as well. A host family and evacuees staying with them receive a home delivery from Fraidy Hecht of Chabad of Okanagan, containing fruits, vegetables, toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo, soap, children's toys, dog food, fresh bread, toilet paper, wipes, and more.