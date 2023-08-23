For more than 25 years, young Jewish men and women from around the globe have traveled thousands of miles to the Mayanot Institute of Jewish Studies in Jerusalem for their first experience of intense, high-level Torah study. Some have stayed for a month or two, many for a year, a few for even longer. They return home with a newfound appreciation of the depth and beauty of Judaism, as well as a new sense of Jewish identity. The things they miss the most, they say, are their teachers and each other. That’s why hundreds of Mayanot alumni jumped at the chance to spend quality time once again with their teachers and friends this summer at reunions taking place around the world. While there’s some type of Mayanot reunion every year, they’ve never done anything on this scale, said Rabbi Shlomo Gestetner, the school’s dean. This is a Hakhel year, he noted, when in ancient times, men, women and children gathered in the Holy Temple for a septennial catalyst for spiritual growth and coming closer to G‑d. In recent times, the Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory, urged Jews around the world to once again have special gatherings throughout every Hakhel year. RELATED And so they flew to New York, Florida, California, Australia and beyond for gatherings, whether hosted in large halls or in private homes. “The underlying theme is to be inspired and to inspire,” he says. “We envisioned these gatherings as a sort of an energetic point of recalibrating our spiritual energy, our connection to Torah and to Judaism, and use that to step forward and make a difference in the world.” Rabbi Yisroel Noach Wichnin, center left, and Rabbi Meir Levinger, center right, with Mayanot alumni.

Deeply Meaningful Reunions Alumna Chana Colin attended Mayanot 11 years ago and helped set up an event for women in Baltimore, notes Rabbi Meir Levinger, educational director of the Mayanot women’s campus. As a ba’alat teshuvah—someone who has moved towards a more observant lifestyle—Colin says she welcomed the chance to be among like-minded peers with a seasoned and caring rabbi. “It’s a very powerful experience to get together with other women who have made sacrifices to better devote their lives to Torah and mitzvahs,” says Colin. “Rabbi Levinger always creates a very open space for us to talk about the struggles we share and to bond with each other.” Mayanot alumni with Rabbi Levinger, right, at a Hakhel reunion in Los Angeles. In Teaneck, N.J., some 130 alumni and supporters convened over a Shabbat featuring Rabbi Yisroel Noach Wichnin, rosh yeshiva of the Mayanot program for men. “We had a mix of alumni, as well as people who are part of the Mayanot ecosystem from Mayanot-Birthright Israel,” said Yosef Levine, who helped organize the weekend of talks and celebration. Mayanot-Birthright Israel has become one of the largest trip providers in recent years, thanks in great part to the success of Chabad-Lubavitch centers on college campuses and communities across the world. In 2023, Mayanot is projected to bring nearly 2,500 young adults to Israel. Over the years, many participants have returned to Israel to study at Mayanot Institute programs. Rabbi Shlomo Gestetner Photo by Nechemiah Blokh Levine’s son took part in a recent high school program at Mayanot in Jerusalem and was excited to learn with his rabbi again. “When I told my son the guest speaker was Rabbi Wichnin, my son’s response was, ‘he’s a legend,’ and was thrilled to be able to learn with him again.” Colin’s husband, Alex, attended Mayanot from 2013 to 2016. He says welcoming Rabbi Wichnin and Rabbi Levinger was important for Mayanot alumni: “It was very meaningful for us to see the rabbis.” Alumnae in Jerusalem viewed class photos. Photo by Yehoshua Deston “As you are coming closer to Judaism, these rabbis become parent-like figures. But as we move on with our lives far from Jerusalem, we’re not always able to talk, connect and communicate, and send them pictures of our families, for example. So when we’re able to get together, it’s like reconnecting with family,” he explains. It was a unique opportunity for Colin and his friends to reconnect spiritually, he says. “We all live busy lives; we’re not young bochrim anymore. The fact that we could spend an evening together with that same feeling of being back in Mayanot was very powerful and very inspiring.” Rabbi Kasriel Shemtov with a Mayanot almunus. Photo by Nechemiah Blokh