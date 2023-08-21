JERUSALEM—Batsheva Nagari, a 40-year-old preschool teacher and mother of three from the Judean town of Beit Hagai was laid to rest late Monday in Kfar Etzion. Afterwards, her 12-year-old daughter remembered her mother and recalled the drive-by terrorist shooting on Route 60 near Hebron. Israeli forces later apprehended two terrorists overnight in Hebron.

“Mom, I want to give you one last hug,” she said. “I will always miss you. You are in my heart. I know you are watching over me, even when I cannot see you and I am now safe. You were the happiest person I have ever known.”

The young girl said she and her mother were en route to Jerusalem to meet relatives and prepare the kindergarten her mother ran for the upcoming school year. “We were in Aryeh’s car and suddenly heard three gunshots,” she said. “The windows were completely shattered, and you were already asleep. I called the emergency service and told them we were shot at. My voice was shaking.”

The girl went on to describe how emergency teams treated her mother and how she hoped that all the good that her mother had always done would be repaid to her. “You always said your heart was open to everyone. Please Mom, look out for me and Dad and all of us. Don’t leave me. I envy the angels that now have you above, in heaven,” she said.

Families, friends and acquaintances recalled the warm spirit and immense generosity of Nagari, a native of Efrat. A relative described her as “a golden woman, full of giving”—a beloved kindergarten teacher who took in foster children, and provided them with a loving and stable environment.