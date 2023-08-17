The largest event for young Jewish adults in Latin America filled the central convention center of Buenos Aires as 1,500 Jewish university students and young professionals from Argentina, Chile, Uruguay and Brazil gathered for the Shabbat 1500 gala.

It was the fourth international Shabbat dinner organized by El Lazo Juventud Judia—the first and largest center for young Jewish adults in Latin America—established in 1995 by Rabbi Shlomo and Rochel Levy. There are approximately 200,000 Jews in Argentina, the largest Jewish community in Latin America.

Among the participants at the Shabbat dinner was Iair Kostovezky, 22, who studies business administration at Universidad de Palermo, near Buenos Aires, and who works as an administrator for a local business.

“I was anxious at first because I didn’t know anybody,” Kostovezky told Chabad.org. “But I was also excited. I felt more comfortable as the evening progressed, and I met lots of new people. In fact, the dinner inspired me to observe Shabbat.” Since the dinner, Kostovezky has become more involved with El Lazo and says that “El Lazo is more than a synagogue. It is a community, a place to meet others, a place where young people can come together.”

Albert Pustilnic, an engineer, traveled from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, just for the gala. “I wanted to share the energy of being at a Shabbat dinner with other young people and to get to know more Jewish young people,” he said.

Pustilnic added that he enjoyed the conversations without cell phones and hopes there will be more Shabbat dinners like it in other parts of Latin America, saying “we need to do more events like this, twice a year, and in other countries.”