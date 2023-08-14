Three weeks after hurling an egg at a tefillin stand in Nes Tziona in northern Israel, Elad Levi returned on Friday to make amends.

The attack came amid a flood of support for Chabad tefillin stands following a verbal assault on yeshivah students at a tefillin stand in Tel Aviv that went viral. The attack in Nes Tziona also drew widespread condemnation from around Israel, and local police opened an investigation into the hate crime.

Apologizing to the yeshivah students who operate the stand each Friday under the supervision of Chabad of Nes Tziona, Levi put on tefillin and pledged that from now on, he would wear tefillin each day.

The students accepted his apology and praised his new commitment.