More than 1,000 local residents and visitors from around the world gathered in Almaty, Kazakhstan’s largest city, on Monday, Aug. 7, to mark the 79th anniversary of the passing of Rabbi Levi Yitzchak Schneerson, and to honor his legacy. Today, his resting place—declared a National Heritage Site by the Kazakhstan government in 2020—is a focal point of local Jewry, who turn to him in good times and difficult times.

In honor of Rabbi Levi Yitzchak’s self-sacrifice in spreading Judaism, and accompanied by Chabad-Lubavitch emissaries from around Kazakhstan, a local Jewish teenager underwent a brit milah, ritual circumcision, which was performed after morning prayers. The mohel was Rabbi Elchanan Cohen, co-director of the Jewish Center Chabad-Lubavitch in Almaty. Cohen also serves as a representative of Bris Yosef Yitzchak, which provides free circumcisions to men and boys worldwide. Next to the boy stood Rabbi Menachem Mendel Zalmanov, co-director of Chabad of Kostanay, the young man’s hometown.

The young man chose the name Chaim for himself, leading Rabbi Yeshaya Elazar Cohen, the Chief Rabbi of Kazakhstan to declare that, “This brit is further evidence of the continuation of Jewish chaim (“life”) in our country. We are reaping today in joy what Rabbi Levi Yitzchak sowed in tears.”

Arrested by the Soviets for the crime of upholding Judaism and exiled from his community in Yekatrinoslav, where he served as chief rabbi, Rabbi Levi Yitzchak Schneerson spent a year in Stalin’s prisons, undergoing harsh torture before being sentenced to five years of exile in Central Asia. A mystic and scholar, he wrote commentaries on Judaism’s most esoteric texts. As rabbi of a major Ukrainian city, he struggled valiantly to strengthen Judaism, in spite of Soviet intimidation. In 1944, in the harsh conditions of Almaty, Kazakhstan’s hot summer, Rabbi Levi Yitzchak’s health worsened, and he passed away on 20 Av at age 66.