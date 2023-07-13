When Sara and Yisroel Gutovich of Los Angeles were married five years ago, their greatest shared hope was to raise a large Jewish family, even though they were getting a later-in-life start than most newlyweds. They were delighted when their oldest son was born a year after the wedding. But then, Sara had difficulty conceiving, and on the advice of their physicians and after consulting with rabbis who are experts in Jewish law, Sara began to undergo a round of costly and painful fertility treatments that did not prove to be successful. Undeterred, she began a second round of treatments, but the day before the final treatment, Sara was diagnosed with Covid-19, and her doctor advised her not to continue at that time. Not giving up hope, the couple sought a more spiritual solution. Sarah began taking advanced classes in the Jewish laws of family purity (taharat hamishpachah), and the couple decided to become even more particular in their observance. RELATED The couple has been close to Rabbi Boruch and Channa Hecht of Chabad of Brentwood, Calif., since before they were married, with Rabbi Hecht officiating at their wedding. The Hechts supported the couple throughout their ordeal, sharing with them the teachings and private correspondence of the Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory, on emunah and bitachon, faith and trust in G‑d. Every year for her birthday, Channa Hecht hosts an event called “Spa for the Soul” at the local Chabad mikvah, attended by hundreds of women, where she accepts letters from community members requesting blessings from on high that she takes with her when she flies on the day after her birthday to the Ohel, the resting place of the Rebbe in Queens, N.Y. Channa Hecht and Sara Gutovich

A Special Request In addition to a letter asking for a blessing for more children, Sara asked Channa Hecht if she could see if she could somehow obtain a coin that the Rebbe had given to a child. The Rebbe had frequently given out coins to children that were saved by the child, and then replaced with one of the child’s own coins and given to charity. Sara Gutovich hoped the coin would provide an additional blessing for more children. The next day, after delivering the letters at the Ohel, Hecht asked a friend in Crown Heights if she knew where she could obtain such a coin, and was shocked to hear that the woman had one in her possession and was happy to give it away for the sake of a mitzvah. Hecht brought the coin to Gutovich, who made it into a necklace and began to wear it every day.