Eighty years after the Holocaust, Israel’s chief rabbi, German officials and foreign dignitaries gathered on June 25 in Berlin at the opening of the Pears Jewish Campus, a sprawling $44 million, 90,000-square-foot Jewish educational, recreational and religious center, the new home of Chabad-Lubavitch of Berlin. It is the largest Jewish structure built in Germany since World War II and one of the largest Jewish centers in the world.

The grand opening, hosted by Rabbi Yehudah and Leah Teichtal, Chabad-Lubavitch emissaries in Berlin since 1996, began with a street party, where the top brass of Germany’s political and business worlds spoke, offering their support for Berlin’s growing Jewish community and hailed the center as a symbol for the reemergence of Jewish life in Germany after the Holocaust.

“This is a special day for Berlin, a special day for Germany,” declared Governing Mayor of Berlin Kai Wegner, emphasizing the city’s obligation to continue to “support and secure” Jewish life in Germany. Dr. Josef Schuster, president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, said the Chabad-Lubavitch campus was “not a place of isolation or hiding.” Instead, he said it was “a symbol for the future of Jewish life and families here.”

“This is a monumental step for Berlin Jewry,” said Teichtal, rabbi of the Jewish community of Berlin, whose work is supported by an additional 11 Chabad couples families in Berlin. “This is clearly the vision and blessing of the Rebbe [Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory],” who himself lived and studied in Berlin from 1928-1932.

“My great-grandfather, who perished in Auschwitz, would have never imagined a Jewish renaissance of this scale in the heart of Germany. We are honored to bring Judaism in Germany to the generation,” Teichtal told Chabad.org.