Passengers on the Barcelona Metro are getting a sense of the inspiration sparked by the Rebbe—Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory. As they pass through one of the transit system’s underground tunnels, they are greeted by Israel-based artist Michelle Levy’s depiction of the Rebbe and the impact he has had around the globe.

The artwork includes images of a girl lighting Shabbat candles, men in tefillin and a picture of 770 Eastern Parkway, Chabad’s world headquarters in Brooklyn, N.Y. There’s also an image of the world with dotted lines, reflecting the Chabad-Lubavitch emissaries who are spread in all parts of the world.

Levy told Chabad.org that she had approached the organizers of the temporary art exhibition, which is replacing billboards with artwork in some Barcelona metro tunnels for the month of June, in hopes of making the art visible to a large number of people. The Rebbe’s message, “We must not only illuminate our homes, but also the outside, and the world,” was at the root of her interest in taking part in the project.

“I thought it was really appropriate, putting it in a public space for people to see, and hopefully feel the love,” she says, adding that she’s in the process of producing prints of the piece to make it even more accessible.

Levy herself has spent time at Chabad Houses in different parts of the world and says she has been wowed by their presence. “I find it really inspiring, and I find it so colorful what they do, and how they bring in people to Judaism in such a non-judgemental way,” she says. “I find that amazing.”