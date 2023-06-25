Demonstrations by a small group of neo-Nazis outside Georgia synagogues on Shabbat have unleashed a torrent of outrage, good deeds and support around the state and nation in response.

On Shabbat afternoon, as people were arriving for afternoon services at Chabad-Lubavitch of Cobb County, in Marietta, Ga., they were confronted by 12 members of an antisemitic hate group brandishing antisemitic posters and swastika flags outside the synagogue.

“They were standing in front as I was walking up to the shul,” Rabbi Ephraim Silverman told Chabad.org. “Obviously, I was not very happy to see them, but I am aware that their tactic is to provoke and get a response. Instead, I nodded to the police who were there and thanked them for their support. I went inside, where we had a beautiful Minchah prayer service and a larger-than-usual crowd for Havdalah at the close of Shabbat.”

Outside the building, meanwhile, as news of the hate group’s arrival spread through the community, peaceful but indignant counter-protests were held and calls for positive but firm responses in the face of growing antisemitism.

“Ironically, this hateful group has shown us how many friends and how much support we have in the Jewish and non-Jewish community here in East Cobb,” said the rabbi. “The outpouring of support from clergy and individuals of all walks of life has been unbelievable.”

“People need to know that 99% of the population totally abhors any expression of hate,” the rabbi continued. “East Cobb has been a wonderful home to a flourishing Jewish community for many years. These individuals do not represent the sentiments of the citizens of East Cobb.”

“We are extremely appreciative of the outpouring of support and concern from all segments of the community,” the rabbi wrote to his congregation. “We have been in communication with Cobb County officials, who have identified these individuals as part of a small group that travels around the country in order to spread their hateful message. We are working closely with Cobb County officials and the police department to ensure the security and safety of our campus. There is no threat whatsoever at this time.”