JERUSALEM—Four Israelis were murdered and four others were seriously injured today in a terror shooting near the town of Eli in Samaria. The victims ranged in age from a 17-year-old high school student to a 64-year-old retiree. The attack took place at a local gas station and a restaurant nearby.

The deceased were identified as Nachman Mordoff, 17; Elisha Antman, 17; Harel Masoud, 21; and Ofer Feirman, 64. Antman was a student at the Bnai Akiva High School in Eli; Mordoff was a student in the town of Ahiya; Masoud was a resident of Yad Binyamin and Feirman lived in Eli.

Masood was laid to rest late Tuesday at a cemetery in Nahal Sorek.

“I can’t believe I am eulogizing you, a father does not eulogize his son,” Gil Masood said during the funeral. “My Harel I see all of your many friends here, if you saw it you would be embarrassed. I see your friends and I am reminded of you, see their love for the land of Israel. This is a bad dream.”

Anteman and Fayerman were laid to rest late Tuesday night at the cemetery of Eli.

Anteman worked as a waiter at the Hummus Eliyahu branch targeted in the attack. The Bnei Akiva Eli Yeshiva issued a statement eulogizing him, offering condolences to his family and offering assistance to those in the school in coping with their grief.

According to eyewitnesses, two terrorists drove up to a gas station and entered a restaurant nearby, where they used M-16 rifles to shoot several victims before shooting another bystander at the gas station.

Moise Moral, 27, sustained injuries during the attack but was able to neutralize one of the terrorists, as the other fled. He recounted the sequence of events from his hospital bed, emphasizing his determination to stop the attackers.

“I heard gunfire from the gas station area and then I heard a bunch of gunshots,” said Moral. “When I got to the gas station I saw the terrorist; I saw him come to the car where a man was sitting, and he fired into it. I opened the door and shot him, he shot me. Until he stopped moving, I didn’t stop shooting.”

The other attacker was later shot and killed by Shin Bet and Israel Defense Forces security officers.

Emergency-service responders arrived promptly at the scene, simultaneously treating gunshot wounds from two separate locations before evacuating the injured to nearby hospitals.

One of the wounded, a 20-year-old, was in serious condition and awaiting surgery at the Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem. The other two wounded were in moderate and mild condition at the Rabin Medical Center in Petach Tikvah.