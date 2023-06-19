This week people around the globe will gather to mark the Third of Tammuz, the 29th anniversary since the passing of the Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory, which falls out this year on Wednesday night, June 21 and extends through Thursday, June 22. The Rebbe’s impact has only grown in the past decades, his teachings, example and vision for mankind touching countless men, women and children from Manhattan to Melbourne, Ukraine to Uganda. At gatherings large and small, people who in all likelihood never met the Rebbe or were not even born at the time of his passing in 1994, will reflect on his ongoing influence on their lives, study his voluminous teachings, recall his personal example, and place extra emphasis on performing acts of goodness and kindness.

For Ethan Stein of Manhattan, this 3 Tammuz, or Gimmel Tammuz, will be a particularly meaningful one. In 1984 the Rebbe initiated a project of the daily study of Rambam—Maimonides’ Mishneh Torah—and Stein recently began teaching a daily virtual Rambam class to other business professionals during their lunch hour. “These are people from all walks of life, all backgrounds and upbringings,” Stein, director of strategic partnerships at Escalon Services, told Chabad.org. “Thanks to the Rebbe, we are unified every day to learn Torah and grow together.”

The group will finish the first book of Mishneh Torah on Monday, June 19, and will celebrate a siyum, or completion, at a Gimmel Tammuz event on Wednesday evening at Chabad-Lubavitch of the Upper East Side being held in conjunction with other synagogues in the neighborhood. The program, titled “Lemaan Yilmedu, So They Shall Learn,” will include a special talk by the Chief Ashkenazi Rabbi of Israel, Rabbi David Lau, on the Rebbe’s “passion and call for people to study Torah.”

This being a Hakhel year—a year focused on Jewish unity and gatherings great and small, with an emphasis on rededication to Torah and mitzvot—puts even greater importance on connecting in groups around the yahrtzeit.

“The siyum is a microcosm of this Gimmel Tammuz,” said Stein. “It combines a Hakhel gathering, a special focus on the Rebbe, and the community coming together to celebrate the learning of Torah.”

Then, on Friday night, the Upper East Side community will hold a special 3 Tammuz Shabbaton.

“The Rebbe remains a leader for Klal Yisrael, for all Jews,” said Rabbi Ben Tzion Krasnianski, who heads the Chabad of the Upper East Side. “He continues to guide us and inspire us to live up to our potential, reminding us that there is a Divine essence inside us all.”

The Rebbe assumed leadership of the Chabad-Lubavitch movement in the winter of 1950, just five years after the Holocaust. Building upon the foundation laid by his father-in-law and predecessor the Sixth Rebbe, Rabbi Rabbi Yosef Yitzchak Schneersohn, of righteous memory, the Rebbe would grow the Chabad movement into a global Jewish powerhouse, engineer a worldwide Jewish renaissance, and bring Judaism’s message and vision for all humanity to the fore.

The Rebbe expended thousands of hours meeting and corresponding with people from all walks of life, among them rabbis, statesmen and laypeople, Jews and non-Jews. In the estimated 11,000 hours that the Rebbe spent teaching at public gatherings, he would expound on a diverse range of topics, from in-depth analysis of Talmudic passages to the profound elucidation of esoteric parts of Torah, to pressing societal matters. To date, hundreds of volumes of the Rebbe’s teachings have already been published, with still more to come.

Twenty-nine years after his passing, the Rebbe’s moral and ethical teachings for the world continue to serve as a guiding force for a generation of Jews and non-Jews seeking to change the world for the better.