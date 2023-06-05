Birthright-Israel: Mayanot made history recently when a record 1,127 participants spent Friday night together at the Western Wall. A few days earlier another record was shattered when almost 800 college students from around the United States landed at Ben-Gurion International Airport. It was the largest group of college students to ever touch down in Israel on a single day, according to officials from Birthright-Israel and Mayanot. The previous record group from abroad was in 2017, when the Federation CJA of Canada brought 900 people who arrived in Israel on different days as part of its centennial celebration. For the young Jewish adults from 22 of Mayanot’s Birthright-Israel trips who traveled together to the Western Wall (Kotel) in Jerusalem on Friday, May 19, welcoming the Shabbat together was an unforgettable experience. RELATED Joined by thousands of Jews of every background from Israel and around the world, the 18- to 26-year-old students and young adults traveling with Chabad on Campus chapters from around the United States spent time in joyous prayer, dancing and song. Many were accompanied by their Chabad-Lubavitch emissaries from their campuses back home, making the Shabbat even more meaningful. “Praying at the Western Wall during Shabbat was extraordinarily special to me,” said Lindsay Cruz, a 22-year-old student at the University of Miami. “I feel that it connected me to G‑d as never before,” she told Chabad.org. The gift of a Birthright Israel trip has become a rite of passage for many, with recent Pew data putting the percentage of American Jews participating in the trip at around 20 percent. It is an opportunity of deepening their Jewish identity and appreciating their heritage and connection to the Holy Land. Behind it all is Birthright Israel, which partners with accredited organizations, such as Chabad-Lubavitch’s Mayanot Institute of Jewish Studies, to lead the trips. In 2023, Mayanot is projected to bring nearly 2,500 young adults to Israel.

The Impact of Campus Emissaries tefillin at the A college student donsat the Kotel Mayanot has become one of the largest trip providers in recent years, thanks in great part to the success of Chabad-Lubavitch centers on college campuses and communities across the world. “We are privileged that most of the men and women who staff our trips from the United States are emissaries on college campuses,” said Rabbi Kasriel Shemtov, executive director of Mayanot Institute of Jewish Studies. “The personal connection and spiritual guidance that they bring to each trip is invaluable.” Birthright Israel officials say that Mayanot is an important partner in the organization’s ongoing success in connecting young people with their roots, and evoking a desire to learn more about themselves and their heritage. “We are proud of Mayanot’s role in fulfilling Birthright Israel’s vision of connecting as many young Jewish adults as possible to their Jewish identity, community and to their homeland—Israel,” said Josh Bacon, director of Birthright Israel trips at Taglit-Birthright Israel. Young women light candles near the Kotel before Shabbat.