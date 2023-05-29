Eleven years ago, when Richard and Terri Davgin were looking for something more in their Judaism, they connected with Rabbi Leibel and Goldie Baumgarten, co-directors of Chabad of the Hamptons on the east end of Long Island. The couple never imagined just how far their relationship would go.

They soon became close friends with the Baumgarten family and were among the happy guests at the wedding of Aizik and Musia Baumgarten, today program directors at Chabad of East Hampton and co-directors of Chabad of Montauk, which operates during the summer.

Looking back, Richard comments that “when you select a rabbi, you look for spiritual healing. You don’t realize how much more you will get.”

RELATED

That realization came at a powerful moment, when Terri was in urgent need of a kidney, and Rabbi Aizik Baumgarten stepped in to donate his own.

“It’s been a life-changing experience,” Terri Davgin told Chabad.org after the successful surgery. "Not just to live, but also to go through something like this that is just so amazing and wonderful. I don’t hope anybody else needs to go through it, but if they do, I hope it’s as wonderful an experience for them as for me, especially with such good friends like I have—from Chabad, my family, and my husband.”

Less than a year earlier, the Davgins had confided in Rabbi Aizik Baumgarten that Terri was in urgent need of a new kidney. The rabbi connected Terri with Renewal, a Jewish-run kidney donor organization. All four Baumgartens, as well as several community members, then got tested, in hopes that one of them would match.