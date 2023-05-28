Camden Market, a bustling hotspot in London that draws an estimated 27 million visitors annually and hosts a diverse community of shop owners, artists and young families, recently welcomed its newest additions: a new Chabad Center and a new Torah scroll. Rabbi Yossi and Rivkah Baitz founded Chabad-Lubavitch of Camden Town four years ago and accepted the challenge of nurturing and growing a Jewish community in an ever-changing area teeming with vintage shops, artisan booths and trendy restaurants. Thanks to the Baitzes, residents say, the Jewish community has been growing slowly but surely. “There are all types of Jews who live in this area,” says Liz Finegold, who lives in Camden Town with her husband, Oliver, and their two young children. “It’s a vibrant neighborhood that draws people from all over the world, which is a real strength, but it’s also a challenge to feel comfortable being Jewish.” RELATED “Rivky and Rabbi Baitz have successfully connected the different types of Jews living and passing through here,” Finegold continues. “They have done an especially amazing job educating Jewish people who were completely unfamiliar with Judaism.” Once part of a vast manor named for Charles Pratt, the first Earl of Camden, the area was initially laid out as a residential district in 1791 and became industrialized in the 18th century, when it served as a key terminal during the development of Britain’s railway system. Considered an “unfashionable area” until the mid-20th century, Jewish life was mostly confined to the hardscrabble existence of Jewish workers living in an impoverished, hostile and often antisemitic neighborhood. A Chanukat HaBayit home dedication party for the new Chabad House drew a diverse group from around the neighborhood.

A Depression-Era Home to Gangsters and Poets The area was also the Depression-era birthplace of “The Yiddishers” a group of Jewish gangsters led by Camden Town native Alfie Solomon, who became an iconic figure in British underworld lore and battled for control of the neighborhood with Camden Town’s “Broad Mob.” Like other working-class neighborhoods in Western cities like the Left Bank in Paris and New York’s Greenwich Village, Camden Town became a magnet for poets, writers and artists in the early 20th century. Artistically inclined Jews from London’s posher neighborhoods were drawn to the area’s pubs, coffeehouses and salons. Camden Market was formed in the early 1970s when 16 traders set up stalls selling jewelry, antiques and arts and crafts, and began to draw Jewish tradespeople and residents as the market and the neighborhood became increasingly fashionable. Now the growing number of Jewish residents, tradespeople and visitors will have a central destination just a few minutes walk from the heart of the Camden Market, where they can study, pray and gather with their fellow Jews. The new Chabad of Camden Town building was dedicated on May 9, and a new Torah scroll was simultaneously donated to the center by community member Yoav Peretz. The new Chabad House is located on a residential street close to the bustling Camden Market