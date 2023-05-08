Amid a resplendent display of British pomp and national pride, King Charles III ascended to the throne of England on Shabbat, and Jewish communities throughout the Commonwealth celebrated the coronation with special prayers for his welfare during Shabbat services, followed by expressions of goodwill for the new king. “It’s a remarkable time for the Jewish people,” said Rabbi Bentzi Sudak, co-director with his wife, Ruchie, of Chabad of Hampstead Garden. Speaking to his congregation in Hampstead on Shabbat, Sudak told them that “we need to stop and focus on how blessed we are.” “It’s easy to get so distracted and feel so pulled down by antisemitism that we don't enjoy the unprecedented special times that we have, he told Chabad.org. “This coronation is a great time to be reminded of how fortunate we are—we have a king who is going out of his way to accommodate and welcome the Jewish people.” RELATED Sudak noted how Charles hosted Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis in his own home so that he could attend the coronation on Shabbat and had the microphones turned off when the rabbi spoke. “If you think about some of the previous coronations in England, like the coronation of Richard the Lionhearted in 1189 where mobs murdered 30 Jews, they were catastrophic for the Jewish people.”

An Invitation to Jewish Community Leaders In Birmingham, Chabad of the Midlands emissaries Rochel Jacobs and her husband, Rabbi Yossi Jacobs, Chief Minister of Birmingham Hebrew Congregation, reflected on their personal interactions with the new king and his thoughtfulness towards the Jewish population. The Jacobses, who had previously been invited to Buckingham Palace to a royal garden party in honor of Queen Elizabeth’s Jubilee, were invited to come again on Wednesday before the king’s coronation. At the garden party, The rabbi told the monarch that he and his congregation would be praying for him at their 166-year-old synagogue, known informally as the Singers Hill Shul, the Midlands’ oldest and largest congregation, and King Charles replied that Shabbat “was the wrong day of the week” for a coronation. As promised, a large congregation attended services on Shabbat and recited a special prayer in the king’s honor. The synagogue was also decorated specially for the occasion and hosted a “Coronation kiddush.” “King Charles was actually the first royal to ever attend the installation of a chief rabbi,” Rachel Jacobs remarked. “He was in attendance when Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks inducted Chief Rabbi Mirvis. He was also the first royal to visit Israel and is now showing strong support for the Jewish community, and we all feel and appreciate it.” Following Rabbi Sacks’s passing, Charles eulogized him as “a close friend and personal advisor for many years.” At the garden party, the Jacobses blessed the new king, “We wish him the strength to rule over the country with wisdom, and with the royal stature with which his mother set a splendid example, as a defender of all faiths. And that he have the energy and stamina and the wisdom to be able to inspire a country at large, which requires tremendous leadership.” Sudak added a blessing that God give him a successful reign of good health and peace of mind. “And may his reign be known as a prosperous, peaceful time for the world, for England, for the country, for the Jewish people and for his family.”