Dovid Goldstein was 7 years old in 1981 when a bearded man entered his father’s store in McAllen, Texas, and changed his life forever. A “prodigy” of McAllen’s Temple Emanuel Sunday School, the boy was a world away from Chassidic Brooklyn, N.Y., where the Rebbe—Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson—led the Chabad-Lubavitch movement.

The visitor who walked into Isser Leib Goldstein’s store that day was Rabbi Sholom Ber Schapiro, then a teacher at a Brooklyn yeshivah. A parent of one of Schapiro’s students had approached him with a business proposal that would see him make a sales trip to different parts of the county every six weeks to supplement his teacher’s salary.

Before accepting the offer, Schapiro asked the Rebbe for his blessing. The Rebbe gave his approval, adding a condition: “I should sign up children for a letter in the Sefer Torah—at least two in every city,” Schapiro recalled in an interview with JEM’s “My Encounter with the Rebbe” series.

RELATED

In the spring of 1981, the Rebbe had announced a campaign to make sure every Jewish child has a letter of their own in a Torah scroll being written in Jerusalem that Hakhel year. This first children’s Sefer Torah would tangibly unite the Jewish people, offer Divine protection and allow them to fulfill the mitzvah of writing one’s own Torah scroll.

But where would this Chassidic Jew find two Jewish children in McAllen, deep in southern Texas? It was Thursday, and Schapiro wanted to return to his family for Shabbat: “The next day was Friday, and I could not leave the city until I signed up at least two children for a letter in the Torah scroll. … But I didn’t know any Jews; I didn’t know anybody.”

Isser Leib Goldstein eagerly purchased letters in the first children's sefer Torah

Finally, Schapiro walked into a Jewish-owned electronics store. The owner, who wasn't interested, told him about another Jewish store owner on Main Street.

“My father thought he wanted a donation,” recalls Rabbi Dovid Goldstein—now co-director with his wife, Elisa, of Chabad-Lubavitch of West Houston. Schapiro explained why he was there, asking the senior Goldstein if he’d heard of Lubavitch before. Of course, he had, he replied. His own great-grandfather had been affiliated with Lubavitch in his hometown of Azarichi in Russia, and the family had retained some of the Lubavitch traditions, including praying according to “Nusach Arizal,” the prayer liturgy based on the Kabbalistic teachings of Rabbi Yitzchak Luria. Schapiro asked him if he had any children and was delighted to hear he had two sons, whom he then signed up for a letter in the Torah scroll.