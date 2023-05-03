While preparations for Lag BaOmer are underway at Chabad Houses around the world this week, emissaries in one city are especially hard at work: Rabbi Yosef Yitzchok and Chana Ruth Halperin of Chabad-Lubavitch of Meron, a small village of 1,091 residents, and home to the tomb of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai, author of the Zohar.

Since the 15th century, Jews have been traveling to Meron to celebrate on Lag BaOmer. As stories of inspiration and wonder from Lag BaOmer in Meron spread, the annual crowd grew each year. In recent decades, the celebrations have attracted more than half a million visitors, some staying for days, taking in the nonstop music and dancing, the large bonfires and words of Torah bellowing from speakers and stages scattered throughout the area.

Now, two years after a tragic crowd crush claimed 45 lives and injured hundreds, the Israeli government and police have implemented numerous safety measures.

As community mainstays and leaders all year long, the Halperins have worked diligently in the weeks leading up to Lag BaOmer festivities—beginning this year on Monday night, May 8, and continues throughout Tuesday, May 9—meeting with organizers and public officials and preparing for the thousands of visitors they will serve.

Limited celebrations took place in Meron last year under strict security precautions with only about 16,000 visitors permitted to attend. This year, authorities presented a security outline that allows for attendance to return to normal. The new plan builds on extensive work and renovations that were carried over the last two years to allow for safer access and emergency routes, as well as larger gathering spaces. Trained ushers will ensure that no dangerous crowding occurs, and safe pathways are always kept open.

“I’m confident the authorities have prepared properly,” Halperin told Chabad.org. “The state invested a lot of money, and has hired supervisors who understand the crowd and its needs.”