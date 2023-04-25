When a parent in Natick, Mass., called Rabbi Levi Fogelman last week about a swastika daubed on the Boden Lane Bridge—just down the street from Chabad of Natick, which Fogelman directs—the rabbi resolved to turn the incident around. Chabad was planning an intimate community affair on Sunday, April 23, to mark the conclusion of the 42nd study cycle of Mishneh Torah, Maimonides’ 14-volume compendium distilling Jewish law from the Talmud and Midrash into a clear and authoritative code. Instead, Fogelman decided, celebration would become a community-wide event, an opportunity to educate and combat antisemitism with positivity.

The event, billed “Confidence in Our Community: Celebrating Peace Through the Teachings of Maimonides,” drew several hundred people, including the police chief and members of the town select board. Amid a heavy downpour, participants marched from Boden Lane Bridge to the Chabad center, gathering in the parking lot for the conclusion ceremony, or siyum in Hebrew.

The study program was launched by the Rebbe—Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory—in 1984. Recognizing that not everyone has the ability to study three chapters a day in time to complete the 14 books of Mishneh Torah in one year, the Rebbe created two additional parallel tracks: one that completes the study in three years by learning one chapter a day and another that goes through Maimonides’ compilation of Sefer HaMitzvot (“Book of Commandments”) over the period of a year.

RELATED

This year marks a “triple celebration” that includes those who learned three chapters per day, those who learned one chapter a day, and those who follow the daily learning cycle of Sefer HaMitzvot, all simultaneously completing their study cycles, and related celebrations took place around the world.

Maimonides’ final chapter ends with a vision of peace, explained Fogelman to the attendees, many of whom came to show solidarity with the Jewish community. “In that era, there will be neither famine or war, envy or competition for good will flow in abundance,” writes Maimonides, the 12th-century sage and physician, about the Messianic era of universal peace. Why, Fogelman asked the audience, did Maimonides include a vision of the future in a book of laws?

Levi Fogelman completes the study of Mishne RabbiFogelman completes the study of Mishne Torah , which concludes with a vision of of universal peace.

“We live in an era where we see negativity,” Fogelman explained. “Maimonides was a realist. He experienced that, too. But we have to have a vision for the future; we have a responsibility to work towards that future vision.”

The book begins with discussing G‑d’s very existence, before proceeding to rule on all matters of practical Jewish tradition. “There’s lots of wisdom,” Fogelman said, “but a prerequisite is recognizing the Creator.”