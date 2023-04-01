Emphasizing that education is “the antidote to hate and the cornerstone of humanity as a whole,” the White House released a proclamation designating April 2, 2023, as “Education and Sharing Day, U.S.A,” in honor of the 121st anniversary of the birth of the Rebbe—Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory.

Education, the Rebbe once said, “should not just be about training individuals to earn a living, but it should also be about making a better living for society as a whole,” said U.S. President Joseph R. Biden in the proclamation. “Instructors should not just teach; they should teach justice. Students should not only learn but also build character.”

President Biden went on to say that “everything America will be tomorrow depends on how we deliver for our young people today. So let us remember [the Rebbe’s] teachings. Let us prepare our children to be tolerant, curious, and moral, ensuring that they lift up others as they rise.”

It is the 45th year since the Rebbe’s Hebrew date of birth was first designated as a time to reflect upon the state of education in society, a bipartisan tradition that began in 1978 with U.S. President Jimmy Carter and has been carried out by every subsequent president since.

“On this Education and Sharing Day, U.S.A.,” concluded the president, “I call upon all government officials, educators, volunteers and all the people of the United States to observe this day with appropriate programs, ceremonies, and activities.”

In reacting to the very first designation of “Education Day,” the Rebbe expressed that while the timing was a tribute to the Chabad-Lubavitch movement, “which sees in education the cornerstone not only of Jewish life, but of humanity at large, and has been dedicated to this vital cause ever since its inception more than 200 years ago—it is a fitting and timely tribute to the cause of education in general, focusing attention on what is surely one of the nation’s top priorities.”

The Rebbe spoke often about education as the bedrock of society, underscoring that it should not be limited to preparation for a career or even the acquisition of knowledge. “I am, of course, referring to education in a broader and deeper sense,” he wrote to President Carter in 1979, “not merely as a process of imparting knowledge and training for a ‘better living,’ but for a ‘better life,’ ” with due emphasis on character building and moral and ethical values.

In President Ronald Reagan’s 1984 Education Day proclamation, he echoed the Rebbe’s teachings when he noted that “throughout our history … our educational system has always done far more than simply train people for a given job or profession; it has equipped generation upon generation of young men and women for lives of responsible citizenship, by helping to teach them the basic ethical values and principles that are both our heritage as a free people and the foundation of civilized life.”

The Rebbe spoke about his hope that “Education Day” would become a permanent institution, one which due to the universal nature of education would lend further significance to other days, such as Mother’s Day and Father’s Day.

“It is fitting indeed that the U.S.A. has shown, through a forceful example to the world, that it places education among its foremost priorities ... ,” the Rebbe said. “The proclamation of ‘Education Day USA’ is of extraordinary significance in impressing upon citizens the importance of education, both in their own lives as well as, and even more so, for the young generation in the formative years—particularly, in the present day and age.”