As part of its longstanding effort to make Jewish texts available to as many people as possible, the Kehot Publication Society has released a newly revised, free Annotated Passover Haggadah designed for the visually impaired and reading disabled in partnership with the Jewish Braille Institute (JBI).

Translated into eight languages, Kehot’s newest Annotated Passover Haggadah with larger and more accessible fonts will now be available to the general public through the JBI Library. A PDF version of Haggadah will be available for download and printing before the holiday. A printed copy will be shipped for all orders placed before March 24. In addition, a Braille option is available upon request.

“Whether these Haggadahs help a grandfather hoping to lead a seder as they have for decades or a child who hopes to read the four questions for the first time, JBI’s mission is to make sure that every person who chooses to can participate in our beloved traditions and know that they belong at the table.” Livia Thompson, president of JBI said to Chabad.org.

For Rabbi Zalman Leib Markowitz of Monsey, N.Y., Kehot’s efforts have been a tremendous resource for his daughter, now age 20, who was born visually impaired. “We have been using Kehot’s resources since my daughter was a young girl,” Markowitz tells Chabad.org. “Siddurim, machzorim and Haggadahs have all been made accessible to her over the years, which we are incredibly grateful for.”

In the past, Haggadahs for the visually impaired were only available for purchase on special order.

In recent years, Kehot has worked with the JBI Library and CSB (Computer Services for the Blind) Care to publish multiple editions of siddurim (prayer books) and machzorim (holiday prayer books) for members of this community, in addition to having Jewish texts available as an audiobook on various platforms.

“A project like this is a truly collaborative effort between Kehot and JBI.” Jennifer Horowitz, a Braillist at JBI explains of the process. “It was important that the Large Print and Braille editions of the Chabad Haggadah capture the essence and uniqueness of the text.”

Kehot, established in the early 1940s by the Sixth Rebbe—Rabbi Yosef Yitzchak Schneersohn, of righteous memory—is the world’s largest Jewish publishing house, making Torah education readily available to communities across the globe. It has worked with numerous institutions to create accessible Torah materials for Jews with a diverse set of needs.

“Kehot is always looking to make Torah as widely available as possible, and this includes communities that may struggle to find these resources easily,” says Rabbi Mendel Laine of Kehot.

“Jewish education is about accessibility,” he continues. “And that is our top priority.”

To download a print-ready PDF of the new Kehot Haggadah for the visually impaired, visit: www.jbilibrary.org. To order a copy for delivery, visit the website or call 800-999-6476 before March 24.