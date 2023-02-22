With the mayor of London’s highest stamp of approval, the Lubavitch Children’s Centre in the Stamford Hill area was recently recognized for its achievements in promoting children’s health, well-being and development. As the recipient of the Gold Award of the Healthy Early Years London program, it was cited as a model for other family centers throughout the British capital. Established in 2009 by Rabbi Sholom Ber and Devorah Leah Sudak, the Chabad-Lubavitch Children’s Centre provides services to the thousands of Jewish families from a wide variety of backgrounds and customs who live in the area, including an ever-growing number of younger families. The LCC was built alongside Stamford Hill’s Lubavitch House, established in 1959 by Rabbi Sudak’s late father, Rabbi Nachman Sudak, which today serves as a Jewish community center with an active synagogue, school, clubhouse and community hall. As the sole Jewish children’s center in Stamford Hill funded by local authorities, where about 30 Jewish babies are born each week, the LCC provides comprehensive support and guidance to young parents and their children, beginning with prenatal care before birth. New parents receive a personalized letter with the birth of their child inviting them to visit the center, learn about its extensive services and become part of the center’s growing family. RELATED “As a new mother, there is incredible ease in having most of your health check-ups in the exact same building as your ‘Mommy & Me’ classes,” Inbar Diamant, a mother of two, tells Chabad.org. “When I first got involved, the center was truly an anchor for me. I was not only able to bond with my own children through the different classes but connect with other mothers as well.” Today, Diamant’s kids attend the center’s daycare services while she takes Pilates classes with other mothers. As a family, they enjoy participating in after-school activities and weekly programming. The center offers parents tools and techniques they can then bring to their own homes, in addition to creating immersive, real-life experiences for their kids.

‘Teach Our Children the Beauty of Judaism’ Diamant and her husband, Guy, originally from Israel, consider themselves traditional Jews. When they moved to Stamford Hill from Israel six years ago, they knew they wanted their family to be in a Jewish environment and part of a Jewish community. “All different types of Jews come to the center, but at the end of the day, we are all Jews,” says Diamant. “It is a judgment-free place with total acceptance and open-heartedness. Whether you are Chabad, Belz, Satmar or not religious at all, we come together as Jews through the LCC and teach our children the beauty of Judaism.” Inspired by the teachings of the Rebbe—Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory—the Lubavitch Children’s Centre believes in the importance of Jewish education and that love of Judaism begins in the home from day one. “We’ve created a center in which Jewish families feel supported throughout the entire process of raising their families,” Devorah Leah Sudak, head of the LCC, shares with Chabad.org. “Our goal is to care for the whole family—parents included.” While many services focus primarily on the child’s welfare, the Lubavitch Children’s Centre emphasizes the importance of family health and development as well, taking a holistic approach to early childhood education. “A child’s environment is the single most significant influence in his or her life, and that begins in the home,” stresses Sudak. “We have seen with our own eyes the incredible impact we have had on countless families, in part because of the deep involvement parents have here in their child’s life from the very beginning.” The majority of the LCC’s children’s programming, aside from their day-care services, are spaces where parents and children learn and connect together.