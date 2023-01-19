The Kharkov Jewish community had a lot to celebrate this past week as four members of their community, including a 6-month-old, a 4-year-old, a 9-year-old and a man in his 50s received a brit milah.

Two of the boys who had a brit milah are the sons of Mazel Chaya, who also goes by Maria. She attended Camp Gan Israel in Ukraine as a youngster and says she always believed it was important for her sons to have a brit.

“While I wanted my oldest son, 4-year-old Amir, to have a brit milah when he was a baby, something always came up,” she tells Chabad.org, including the Covid pandemic and worldwide lockdowns. However, when her youngest son, Menachem Mendel, was born six months ago, she knew it was time.

RELATED

The only problem was the ongoing daily attacks on the city.

She spoke to Rabbi Moshe Moskovitz, who along with his wife, Miriam, have led the Jewish community for more than 30 years as the directors of Chabad-Lubavitch of Kharkov. Moskovitz began making arrangements for two rabbis who perform brit milahs—including Rabbi Mendel Cohen, the Chabad emissary to Mariupol, which has been significantly damaged in the conflict and Rabbi Dovid Shlomo Gelber, a mohel in Israel—to come to Kharkov.

As word spread, another mother decided it was important for her son, 9-year-old Timor, to have a brit and receive a Jewish name. Timor, who took on the name Avraham and attends Or Avner, the Jewish day school in Kharkov, says he is proud of himself and of his new name.