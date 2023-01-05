CHICAGO—Time is vitally important, especially when it comes to helping someone in a critical situation. Living on the rough-and-tumble South Side of Chicago, it had been decades since Jakob had been in contact with organized Jewish community life, which is mostly concentrated in the city’s northern sections. A child Holocaust survivor, he had wandered far from the religion of his youth, having built a life for himself as a devoted husband, father and grandfather to a large non-Jewish family. RELATED By now in his 80s, his health had taken a turn for the worse, and it appeared that his life was coming to an end. A relative in Toronto heard the news and was concerned that Jakob’s non-Jewish family would not know to give him a Jewish funeral. The fact that money was tight made the chance of a burial—Jewish or non-Jewish—all the more unlikely. He shared his worry with his local Chabad rabbi, Rabbi Levi Blau from the Jewish Russian Community Centre of Ontario, who reached out to my husband, Rabbi Yossi Brackman. Jakob was receiving hospice care at home, and without immediate intervention, it would be difficult to stave off a cremation.

Comforting the Family My husband promptly drove to the home to meet, comfort and speak to the family, hoping to share with them the importance and significance of a Jewish burial. Rabbi Brackman was welcomed into their home and introduced to Jakob, who was lying in bed, surrounded by his family. His deteriorating body was covered in tattoos. Despite his weak state, he smiled warmly, still full of life, and was comfortable sharing whatever was on his mind. In fluent Yiddish, Jakob spoke of his memories of a distant past, sharing how he was born in 1936 in Poland and was just a toddler when his mother passed away and the family fled to Russia in 1939 to escape the Nazis. With the help of his uncle, they emigrated safely to America and rebuilt their lives. Although he had strayed from Jewish observance, Jakob was a family man, devoted to his loved ones and community, and always eager to help in any way. His wife described their dire financial situation, and it was clear that the $1,000 that remained in their bank account would not cover the burial expenses. To them, cremation was the only option. Rabbi Brackman calmed their concerns and guaranteed the family that he would find a donor to cover the entire cost. After the meeting, he shared his findings with Rabbi Blau.