With his flowing white beard, Rabbi Moshe Miller looked the part of the scholar and kabbalist. But more importantly, it’s what he was at his very essence: a lifelong student, teacher, thinker, and guide. Poetically, his soul ascended on the Kabbalistically significant final day of Chanukah, Dec. 26, at the age of 67 in Miami.

Even as illness ravaged his body and weakened him, he continued to teach free online classes, sharing authentic text-based Chassidism and Kabbalah with his worldwide online audience of devoted students.

Born in Johannesburg, South Africa, on the second day of Shavuot, 1955, young Moshe attended Jewish primary and high school. Having deeply connected to the mystical teachings of Chabad, he traveled to Israel, where he studied at the central yeshiva in Kfar Chabad for several years.

During those years, he was fully immersed in Torah study, spending days and nights plumbing the depths of Talmud, Kabbalah, and Jewish law.

Yet, in many letters, the Rebbe—Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory—encouraged him to share his learning with others and positively influence them. This would be a guiding light for him.

Following his marriage to Leah Kestenberg, in 1982, the couple traveled to England, where they joined the faculty of Carmel College, bringing authentic Jewish learning and practice to the students, many of whom had not been raised in observant Jewish homes.

The Millers and their growing brood then spent a decade in Israel, where Rabbi Miller taught at Toras Chaim, a new school for young men who had discovered Judaism later in life.

At one point, after their first son was born following four girls, the Rebbe wrote them a congratulatory message even though they had not yet had a chance to officially inform him of the good news.