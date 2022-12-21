Standing aside Podgorica’s giant public menorah and the city’s Clock Tower, a national symbol of harmony, President Milo Đukanović of Montenegro addressed the nation’s Jewish community on the third night of Chanukah about the principles of freedom and faith represented by the holiday.
“We are proud of our multi-ethnicity, multi-religious and multicultural harmony, and the fact that there is no occurrence of antisemitism in Montenegro,” said Đukanović. “Just as we are proud of the fact that Montenegro is one of the two countries in Europe that had more Jewish residents at the end of the Second World War than it did at its start.”
At its core, the president pointed out, Chanukah has a universal message that resonates with the people of Montenegro.
"It is the story of freedom-loving peoples in all times. By lighting the menorah, together with the menorahs in Jewish homes throughout Montenegro and the world, we celebrate freedom as a fundamental right of people, the right to choose and the opportunity to live according to our own conscience and convictions,” emphasized Đukanović.
This, he said, is an opportunity to remember those for whom these candles of freedom represent hope for a better future, “all those who suffer under tyranny and oppression, especially those who suffer the horrors of war and aggression.”
Hundreds Attend Menorah-Lighting
Rabbi Ari Edelkopf—chief rabbi of Montenegro and director with his wife, Chana, of Chabad-Lubavitch of Montenegro—thanked the president and people of Montenegro for their support and lit the giant menorah in the presence of hundreds of locals, visitors and refugees who fled various war zones in Ukraine and found shelter in Montenegro. Chabad Lubavitch of Montenegro is active throughout the year to meet the spiritual needs not only of Montenegro’s Jews and the Jewish tourists and business travelers who visit the country each year, but for their work with the many refugees who arrived this year from war-torn Ukraine.
Chanukah gelt for all the children was given by community leader Moshe Morohovski. Guests, dignitaries and ambassadors on hand for the event enjoyed traditional fare for the holiday, including latkes and sufganiyot prepared by Chana Edelkopf.
The Edelkopfs arrived in Montenegro five years ago, and this is their first Hakhel Year in the country. In honor of Hakhel, Chabad has arranged for public menorah-lighting and gatherings to take place with the mayors and Jewish residents of every big city in the country: Podgorica, Budva, Cetinje, Kotor, Bar, Ulcijnj, Tivat and Herceg Novi.
