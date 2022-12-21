Standing aside Podgorica’s giant public menorah and the city’s Clock Tower, a national symbol of harmony, President Milo Đukanović of Montenegro addressed the nation’s Jewish community on the third night of Chanukah about the principles of freedom and faith represented by the holiday.

“We are proud of our multi-ethnicity, multi-religious and multicultural harmony, and the fact that there is no occurrence of antisemitism in Montenegro,” said Đukanović. “Just as we are proud of the fact that Montenegro is one of the two countries in Europe that had more Jewish residents at the end of the Second World War than it did at its start.”

At its core, the president pointed out, Chanukah has a universal message that resonates with the people of Montenegro.

"It is the story of freedom-loving peoples in all times. By lighting the menorah, together with the menorahs in Jewish homes throughout Montenegro and the world, we celebrate freedom as a fundamental right of people, the right to choose and the opportunity to live according to our own conscience and convictions,” emphasized Đukanović.

This, he said, is an opportunity to remember those for whom these candles of freedom represent hope for a better future, “all those who suffer under tyranny and oppression, especially those who suffer the horrors of war and aggression.”