Miriam Paltiel-Gordon, the mother and grandmother of a large Chabad family around the world who served for decades as a Chabad emissary in Worcester, Mass., and chronicled her childhood in the Chabad underground in the Soviet Union and then the DP camps in Europe, passed away on Tuesday, the second day of Chanukah, at the age of 87.

Writing under the pen name “Miriam Nevel,” Paltiel-Gordon was well known to Chabad.org readers for her compelling narratives of persecution and hope. Her writing was not purely factual, but it was almost all rooted in the events, people and circumstances that shaped her early life, vividly filled in with new details replacing those that had been lost to the sands of time.

In some cases, her writing is almost the sole written record of their protagonists. This would include her paternal grandparents, whose struggles with a local landowner are told in The Miraculous Downfall of Ivan the Evil.

RELATED

Born in the village of Klimovich in Eastern Belarus where her maternal grandmother’s family lived for generations, she was the second of three children born to R’ Dov Ber and Risha Pantilieav (Paltiel). As a toddler, her parents moved to central Moscow, where the young couple struggled mightily to keep Shabbat, kosher and mitzvot, despite holding government jobs.

In one article, she told of waking up in the middle of the night and seeing her father briefly place a mezuzah on their door, perform a quick, silent dance, and then remove it before the other residents of their shared apartment would see it.

Her mother, Risha, died when she was just 4 years old, and the young family soon fled to Siberia to escape the Nazi advances.