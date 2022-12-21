From parliaments and state capitals to small town squares—presidents, governors, ministers, mayors, legislators and other elected officials marked the Chanukah holiday with Jewish communities around the world. The eight-day holiday started on Dec. 18 and lasts through Dec. 26, and is celebrated with nightly lightings of the menorah.

For menorah-lightings and other events near you, consult the Chabad-Lubavitch Chanukah Event Directory.

Austin, Texas

Governor Greg Abbot at menorah-lighting in Austin, Texas.

Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott with Councilman Zeke Cohen, Councilman Isaac Schleifer, Rabbi Chesky Tenenbaum and Howard Libit. (Credit: James McQueen, Mayor’s Office)

Beersheva, Israel

Mayor Ruvik Danilovik with children at the Beersheva, Israel, menorah-lighting and Chanukah festival.

Elk Grove, California

Mayor Bobbi Singh-Allen of Elk Grove, Calif., with Rabbi Chaim and Raizel Groner at the menorah-lighting in Elk Grove, Calif.

Helena, Montana

Gov. Greg Gianforte at the Montana State Capitol

Lake Havasu City, Arizona

Mayor Cal Sheehy of Lake Havasu City, Ariz., with Rabbi Mendel Super.

Mesa City, Arizona

Mayor John Giles at the menorah-lighting in Mesa City, Ariz.

Podgorica, Montenegro

President Milo Đukanović of Montenegro with Rabbi Ari Edelkopf at the Montenegro menorah-lighting.

New York, N.Y.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams with Rabbi Shmuel Butman and Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan, right at the lighting of the Fifth Avenue menorah

Phoenix, Arizona

Mayor Kate Gallego of Phoenix, Ariz., at menorah-lighting.

Springfield, Illinois

Illinois Gov. Jay Pritzker with the winner of the state Chanukah Essay contest.

St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis Mayor Tishuara Jones at the menorah-lighting in St. Louis.

St. Paul, Minnesota

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar speaks at the menorah-lighting at the Minnesota state capitol in St. Paul, as Rabbi Moshe Feller and Rabbi Menachem M. Feller look on.

Washington, D.C.

Levi Shemtov at the lighting of the National U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland with RabbiShemtov at the lighting of the National Menorah in Washington, D.C.

Worthing, England