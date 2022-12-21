From parliaments and state capitals to small town squares—presidents, governors, ministers, mayors, legislators and other elected officials marked the Chanukah holiday with Jewish communities around the world. The eight-day holiday started on Dec. 18 and lasts through Dec. 26, and is celebrated with nightly lightings of the menorah.
Governor Greg Abbot at menorah-lighting in Austin, Texas.
Baltimore, Maryland
Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott with Councilman Zeke Cohen, Councilman Isaac Schleifer, Rabbi Chesky Tenenbaum and Howard Libit. (Credit: James McQueen, Mayor’s Office)
Beersheva, Israel
Mayor Ruvik Danilovik with children at the Beersheva, Israel, menorah-lighting and Chanukah
festival.
Elk Grove, California
Mayor Bobbi Singh-Allen of Elk Grove, Calif., with Rabbi Chaim and Raizel Groner at the menorah-lighting in Elk Grove, Calif.
Helena, Montana
Gov. Greg Gianforte at the Montana State Capitol
Lake Havasu City, Arizona
Mayor Cal Sheehy of Lake Havasu City, Ariz., with Rabbi Mendel Super.
Mesa City, Arizona
Mayor John Giles at the menorah-lighting in Mesa City, Ariz.
Podgorica, Montenegro
President Milo Đukanović of Montenegro with Rabbi Ari Edelkopf at the Montenegro menorah-lighting.
New York, N.Y.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams with Rabbi Shmuel Butman and Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan, right at the lighting of the Fifth Avenue menorah
Phoenix, Arizona
Mayor Kate Gallego of Phoenix, Ariz., at menorah-lighting.
Springfield, Illinois
Illinois Gov. Jay Pritzker with the winner of the state Chanukah Essay contest.
St. Louis, Missouri
St. Louis Mayor Tishuara Jones at the menorah-lighting in St. Louis.
St. Paul, Minnesota
U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar speaks at the menorah-lighting at the Minnesota state capitol in St. Paul, as Rabbi Moshe Feller and Rabbi Menachem M. Feller look on.
Washington, D.C.
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland with Rabbi Levi
Shemtov at the lighting of the National Menorah
in Washington, D.C.
Worthing, England
Mayor Henna Chowdhury of Worthing, England, with Rabbi Shaya Gourarie.
