Thanks to grassroots efforts by students at Colgate University in Upstate New York to combat antisemitism on their campus, a new giant menorah was dedicated on Dec. 13, just five days after the original Chanukah menorah at the local Chabad-Lubavitch center was vandalized. “When I received a picture of our menorah being destroyed, it really hit close to home,” says Jackson Fox, a sophomore at Colgate who says he considers Chabad to be like a second home. Fox says that before the attack he had been feeling numb to antisemitism after seeing so much of it going on around the world. “It was the first time I ever really felt personally affected. But instead of feeling down and helpless, it was really quite the opposite. We had an amazing community response—everyone was so quick to help and to give, and it just really showed the strength of our Colgate community and how much we really care about each other.” Rabbi Shmuly and Chaya Haskelevich, who direct Chabad of Madison County in Hamilton, N.Y., were briefly out of town for a medical appointment when the rabbi received a phone call from the Hamilton Chief of Police early last Thursday morning. “He said he was doing his morning rounds, when he saw our menorah lying on the ground, vandalized. I was shocked. I told him it couldn’t be, the wind must have blown it down.” RELATED But the officer insisted that it had clearly been vandalized and by at least two people. The nine-foot menorah was found too far away from where it had originally stood; it was broken in two, the wires were all pulled out and cut, and the bulbs smashed. After sending photos to the rabbi, the officer assured him that he would investigate and do his best to keep the Jewish students safe. “I sent the photos to our student presidents at Chabad—Jackson Fox and Sophie Neugarten—and our student board,” says Haskelevich. “They were shocked and horrified, and expressed that they felt unsafe. Students were in tears.”

Fast Response to an Ominous Situation In today’s environment, where students had been hearing about antisemitism all around them, the vandalism felt ominous. One student told the rabbi that he felt more threatened than when a swastika had been painted on the synagogue where he had had his bar mitzvah. Students decided that they needed to stand up and take the initiative. Sophie Neugarten made a quick Google search to find out the price of a new menorah and set up a gofundme campaign with a goal of $1,950. “As a small Jewish community on Colgate’s campus,” wrote Neugarten, “we must stay strong and keep spreading love and kindness to others. In an effort to rebuild and strengthen our community, the Jewish students at Chabad are fundraising to buy a new menorah. In times like these, when antisemitism is on the rise, we rely on support and love from those around us.” The students shared the campaign with friends, family and alumni, and in just 30 minutes reached their goal. By Dec. 13, the campaign surpassed $20,000, with donations from 485 individuals. “At first, when I heard what happened I was shocked,” said Neugarten. “Considering everything that’s going on with our modern world and celebrities getting a lot of publicity for their antisemitism, it was really scary to think that something of that caliber was happening at a place where I felt so safe and at home, especially at a place where I go all the time, and where I find such a sense of community.” She believes that the amount of money raised in such a short time shows the impact that the Haskeleviches have had on the campus and how much the community cares about each other: “I think the overwhelmingly positive response from not only the Jewish community, but also the university community, and parents and alumni in general, was really great.”

Parents Join the Effort The donations poured in with words of support. Matthew Weeks, a parent of a student who frequents Chabad at Colgate, wrote: “Chabad of Hamilton is an important member of the Colgate University and greater Hamilton, N.Y., community. It is unacceptable for anyone to deface or destroy symbols of peace, hope and light in any case, and especially in these times where kindness and respect for symbolism and diversity seem to be under attack.” Naomi Kraemer, a student who attends Chabad, also had a say: “Chabad is a home and a place of worship for Jews across the globe. It pains me to see something like this happen, especially in our community. An act like this sends a message, and whether the intention was malicious or not, this is something that should be taken seriously by the whole Colgate and Hamilton community. Thank you, Rabbi Shmuly and Chaya, for welcoming us into your home, and creating a warm and loving space for us.” After a police investigation, two students admitted to vandalizing the menorah claiming it was the result of “poor choices while intoxicated.” The university stated that they will proceed to conduct hearings as the Hamilton Police Department considers criminal charges. More than 100 attended the ceremony despite the 10-degree weather. (Credit: WKTV)