TEL AVIV—Besides being one of the most expensive cities in the world to live in, Tel Aviv is also one of the most eclectic. As the high-tech and financial hub of modern Israel, it draws young Jewish people from around the world, and in recent years, Chabad-Lubavitch has grown by leaps and bounds to meet the spiritual needs of residents and visitors in the languages they speak, with different centers focusing on Hebrew, English, Russian and French.

On Monday night, in honor of the Year of Hakhel and 19 Kislev, “the New Year of Chassidism,” more than 800 Tel Avivians who learn, pray and celebrate at the city’s 70 Chabad centers got together for the first time for an evening of Jewish learning and celebration.

Israeli media personality Kobi Arieli described the evening well: “Think how much energy there is right now in this place when over 70 communities have all joined together.”

One highlight was a video made by a young resident of Tel Aviv who would go from neighborhood to neighborhood attending classes at different Chabad Houses. Everywhere he went, he found Jews from different backgrounds and philosophies who were discovering the depth and joy of Jewish study, and who spoke about how their lives were changing for the better.

Dov Dei, a Tel Aviv resident who attended the event, said he was moved by the presentation and the night as a whole. “It is rare to see an event where so many people left differently than how they entered.”

“The power of the gathering touched us all and lifted us to new heights,” said Dei. “Many of us were talking about studying Chassidut regularly, and encouraging our friends and families to join us.”

“I feel grateful to the Rebbe [Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory] for sharing what we are learning and to his emissaries for illuminating our city,” said Dei.

Rabbi Eliyahu Choueke, co-director with his wife, Chaya Moushka, of Chabad of Hagush Hagadol in north Tel Aviv, recalled the Rebbe’s directive that Hakhel gatherings have a common purpose: “So they may hear and learn, and perceive G‑d.”

“We made sure that every part of the event revolved around one clear goal,” noted Choueke. “Everyone at the event should join us in learning Chassidut regularly.”

Rabbi Yosef Gerlitsky, director of Chabad-Lubavitch in Tel Aviv, spoke about the power of unity, saying “success can always be expected when we unite for one purpose at one gathering.”

Jews of all ages and backgrounds attended the event, including former Sephardic Chief Rabbi Shlomo Amar. (Credit: Lavi Photography)

Attendees celebrated Jewish unity in a Hakhel year . (Credit: Lavi Photography)