Every Friday night, after Elena Bessonova lights her Shabbat candles, she closes her eyes and asks G‑d to protect her family, including her adult son who serves in the Ukrainian armed forces and has experienced many horrors since the war with Russia began. A resident of Mykolaiv (Nikolayev) in southern Ukraine, she lives in her fifth-story flat together with her elderly father, her husband, and her two younger sons, ages six and 10. A kindergarten teacher until the outbreak of the war, she focuses on keeping her family fed, warm, and sheltered, and helping her sons continue their schooling online, and also works part-time maintaining her apartment building. When she feels sad or scared, she sings the songs her mother sang to her as a child, songs she had learned during what Russians and Ukrainians refer to as the Great Patriotic War. RELATED After war broke out, the local Jewish community, led by Rabbi Sholom and Nechama Dina Gotlieb, of Chabad-Lubavitch of Nikolayev, offered the family free and safe passage out of the city, which was subject to heavy bombing from the start of the war, and lies near Kherson, which had been occupied by the Russians since the first week of the war. “My father refused to leave, and I cannot leave him,” says Bessonova. “He says, ‘I will not leave here. I survived the Great Patriotic War in my town and I am going to stay here forever.’ ” They are not the only ones who have remained behind. Far from it.

Jewish Life Goes On Despite All Bessonova says that the synagogue was full over the High Holidays, with many people having remained put for whatever reason. “The Jewish community, as well as my kids’ sports coaches, teachers, my daughter-in-law, and other people have tried to convince us to leave,” she says. “Everyone appealed to my common sense. But my common sense says to stay here.” Having lived through much together, Bessonova says that the people in the city have changed as a result. “The war made us stronger and brought us together,” she explains. “People have become more tolerant, more empathic to each other. We help lonely, old, sick and injured people. We share food, water, everything.” Elena Bessonova and her eldest son Sergei At the same time, she says that people have become accustomed to the reality of war. “In the beginning, we would run down to the shelters every time the sirens wailed. “In the evening, when it was getting dark, we turned off the light and sat in the dark. It was really scary. We fell asleep strung up, not even undressed, ready to jump up any second, grab the children, documents and run!” Sergei, who was a student at the Chabad school, with shlucha Dina Gotlieb As the war wore on, they stopped going to the shelters, but would tell their son, who called from the battlefield, that they did, just to calm his nerves. The shelters are now better equipped than they were when hostilities started, but the family no longer uses them. Water is a major issue in the city, which lost running water when its water supply was bombed back in April. In the immediate days that followed, people subsided on river water just to stay alive. Now, the taps are running with salty yellow water, which cannot be used for drinking, cooking, or even bathing. Instead, they rely on bottled water, wells, and trucks that bring fresh water and are placed throughout the city. Aleksey and Mikhail, two younger sons of Elena Bessonova