He was a fixture in the classroom for nearly 50 years, teaching successive generations of Italian Jewish children with humor, enthusiasm and love. Canadian-born Rabbi Shmuel Rodal, who passed away on Oct. 16 (Hoshanah Rabbah), was 77 years old and had lived in Milan since 1970.

He was born just before Rosh Hashanah, 1945, to Rabbi Yosef and Faige Rodal, in Montreal. His father was among the nine Polish Chabad yeshivah students who had come to the city after escaping the Holocaust with Japanese visas provided by Chiune Sugihara (most of the students waited out the war years in Shanghai, China, awaiting visas). His mother had arrived in Canada as a teen and was among the few young women in the city fully devoted to steadfast Torah observance.

Money was tight in the Rodal home, and Shmuel was heavily involved in the family business, Rodal’s Judaica, and caring for his younger siblings.

At the suggestion of the Rebbe—Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory—he transferred to yeshivah in New York at the age of 14.

The Rebbe took a deep interest in his spiritual development and also in his material well-being, arranging dental work when needed and personally assuring Faiga Rodal that her son was learning well, eating well and happy in his new surroundings.

When Shmuel was 18 years old, the Rebbe suggested that he transfer to the Chabad yeshivah in Kfar Chabad, Israel.

While there, he wrote two letters to the Rebbe expressing niggling doubts in the veracity of Jewish tradition. In time, his internal struggles subsided and he threw himself into spiritual development. Afterward, he was shown a stack of monthly letters from the Rebbe, expressing concern and asking the yeshivah staff for regular updates regarding his spiritual state.

In 1967, he transferred to Torat Emet, the Chabad yeshivah in Jerusalem. As the drums of war began to beat, fear was mounting in Israel and around the world. His mother sent him a plane ticket to Canada, and the embassies were ordering foreign nationals out of Israel. The Rebbe sent Shmuel and four other students an urgent telegram, urging them to continue their studies confident in G‑d’s protection of the denizens of the Holy Land.

Several years later, when his father, who had suffered a heart attack, wanted to bring his son into the business, the Rebbe replied: “So much effort was put in so Shmuel should turn out OK … and you want to waste him on the store?”

Indeed, the Rebbe would see to it that his boundless energy and enthusiasm would be spent in the realm of Jewish education and sharing the joy of Judaism with others.

After his return to the United States, he was introduced to and married Devorah Munitz in 1968. The Rebbe was heavily involved in the match, advising, encouraging and ultimately providing his blessing to the young couple.

“The Rebbe was literally like a father to me,” he recalled in an interview with JEM’s “My Encounter with the Rebbe” project in 2018. “There was a closeness. The Rebbe loved me. I always felt this.”

For decades, he spent his summers out in the etrog orchards of Calabria, carefully checking each fruit to ensure that it grew from an ungrafted etrog tree.

The couple settled in Crown Heights, and with the Rebbe’s blessing, young Rabbi Rodal began teaching in Yeshiva of Central Queens. Although he did not have a secular degree, the school took him based on the recommendation of Rabbi Zalman Shimon Dworkin, rabbi of the Chabad community.

He was given a class of particularly unruly fourth-graders, and by the end of the year, he had completely turned them around. As a result, an afterschool enrichment program was added, and many students from those years still remember the young teacher who brought learning to life for them.

Wishing to move out to serve as Chabad emissaries, the Rodals submitted to the Rebbe a list of nine teaching positions, all of which were in the Eastern United States, besides for Milan, Italy, which they had added as a favor to Rabbi Gershon Mendel Garelik, who had been serving as the Rebbe’s emissary in Milan since 1958.