It’s 6 p.m. and pitch-black outside as a freezing rain falls on the streets of Kharkov, Ukraine. Streetlights are out amidst one of the city’s frequent war-related power outages. Temperatures drop by the hour, and nightfall arrives earlier each day with winter’s approach. Chabad-Lubavitch of Kharkov is working to ensure that friends and neighbors have what they need to keep warm in a nation that has been under attack since March.

“We are giving hundreds of heaters and blankets to people who need them,” said Miriam Moskovitz, who along with her husband Rabbi Moshe Moskovitz, has been leading Chabad of Kharkov for some 30 years. They fear a long and brutal winter ahead. “We are helping people close up their windows and renovating windows that are broken and seal cracks around windows so that houses will be as warm as possible.”

One of those they helped was Mila K., who received a heater and blankets along with a delivery of food and water. “On Sunday, the men from the synagogue finished closing the windows that broke in March when the building across the street was hit by a rocket,” said Mila. “Thank you so much for taking care of me and especially for making sure I will be warm in the months ahead.”

While they know some of the people who are in need, sometimes, it is those who don’t complain who are in the direst situation, as the Moskovitz’s son, Sholom Ber, learned recently. Sholom Ber had arrived to put a mezuzah on the home of an elderly man, but when he got there he was surprised to find the apartment very dark.

The man has not had electricity in his apartment in more than a year and a half, but he didn’t want to bother anyone about it. Chabad immediately arranged for an electrician to come out to the house and restore his power. They also arranged to have a cleaner fix up the apartment.

Chabad is also working on boarding up windows and restoring the heat at the Ohr Avner Jewish Day School. Though school is up and running, classes remain online only. The windows at the school were broken as a result of the many rockets that landed in Kharkov during the early days of the war.